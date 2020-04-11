Left Menu
Patnaik urges PM to extend nationwide lockdown till April 30

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-04-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 21:12 IST
Two days after Odisha extended the lockdown till April 30, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday urged the Centre to continue with the ongoing nationwide shutdown till the end of this month to stem the surge in COVID-19 cases with greater efficacy. Patnaik put forward the suggestion during the PMs video-conference with the chief ministers to discuss the issue of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official in the CMO said.

While announcing extension of the lockdown in the state on Thursday, the chief minister had said the state government will also recommend to the Centre to extend the countrywide shutdown till April 30. During the video-conference, Patnaik also emphasized that air and train services should remain suspended till April 30, to ensure that the purpose of the lockdown does not get defeated.

The chief minister also underlined the necessity to make agricultural and allied activities, including MGNREGS, operational, to mitigate the plight of farmers and labourers. All these activities, however, must be undertaken while strictly maintaining social distancing, he said.

Speaking about the people of Odisha stranded in different parts of the country, Patnaik said the states concerned should take their proper care. Similarly, Odisha will continue to take care of the workers of other states stuck there, Patnaik said.

Our state will continue to coordinate in this regard, he said. Odisha has so far reported 50 COVID-19 cases.

A 72-year-old man died of the disease, while 12 others have been cured and discharged..

