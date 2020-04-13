NGO volunteers feed stray dogs in central Delhi amid lockdown

The volunteers of an NGO feed around 250 stray dogs every day in the central Delhi amid the lockdown. They were seen feeding dogs at Connaught Place earlier today.

Speaking to ANI, Kuldeep, a volunteer, said: "We feed around 250 dogs in a day within six to seven hours. We take the dogs who are injured to the hospital for treatment."

"People also inform us about the injured dogs in their locality. We feed all the dogs from the CP to the India Gate. We feed them chicken rice and pedigree," he added, saying that food is carried in a dog feeder van. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

