NGO volunteers feed stray dogs in central Delhi amid lockdown
The volunteers of an NGO feed around 250 stray dogs every day in the central Delhi amid the lockdown. They were seen feeding dogs at Connaught Place earlier today.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 22:15 IST
The volunteers of an NGO feed around 250 stray dogs every day in the central Delhi amid the lockdown. They were seen feeding dogs at Connaught Place earlier today.
Speaking to ANI, Kuldeep, a volunteer, said: "We feed around 250 dogs in a day within six to seven hours. We take the dogs who are injured to the hospital for treatment."
"People also inform us about the injured dogs in their locality. We feed all the dogs from the CP to the India Gate. We feed them chicken rice and pedigree," he added, saying that food is carried in a dog feeder van. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- NGO
- Connaught Place
- India Gate
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers not to leave for their native places in country's interest.
We are fighting just like Army on borders: Delhi doctor on 'Mann Ki Baat'
COVID-19: School counsellors in Delhi-NCR bombarded with queries from distressed students, parents
COVID-19: Holy mass suspended at Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral
Arvind Kejriwal urges migrant workers to stay back in Delhi, says all arrangements made