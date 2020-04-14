Left Menu
Development News Edition

Enough stock of essential commodities, no need to worry: Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 14:49 IST
Enough stock of essential commodities, no need to worry: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday assured everyone that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other essential commodities and no one should worry for the extended period of lockdown. In a series of tweets in Hindi, the home minister also appealed to the affluent people to help the needy living nearby.

"As the home minister of the country, I assure the public again that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other commodities in the country. No one should worry about that. "I also request the affluent people to come forward and help the poor living nearby," he said.

Praising the role of state governments, Shah said the way all the state governments are working with the central government is truly praiseworthy. "Now, we have to intensify this coordination so that all citizens follow the lockdown properly and no citizen should have the problem for the things they need," Shah said. The home minister said the contribution of the doctors, healthcare workers, sanitation workers, police and all the security personnel who are playing an important role in this fight is very touching.

"Your courage and understanding in this odd situation inspire every Indian. Everyone should follow the guidelines and cooperate with them," he said. The home minister's statement came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the ongoing lockdown till May 3. Shah said, today when the whole world is facing a global pandemic, under the leadership of the prime minister, the people of India have given an example on how to fight it.

"All the decisions are taken by the government on time and the participation of the people in it are reflective of it," he said. The home minister said the prime minister has taken the decision to extend the lockdown in the country till May 3 to prevent and eliminate COVID-19 from spreading and to protect India and Indians.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the prime minister for this," he said. Shah, a former president of the BJP, also praised the BJP workers for their contribution in helping the poor during the lockdown.

"The way the BJP workers are helping the poor and needy under the leadership of Shri @narendramodi ji and Shri @JPnadda ji is truly admirable. "I congratulate all the workers and hope that they are also taking good care of their health," he said.

The lockdown was first announced for 21 days by the Prime Minister on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus endemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal government extends lockdown till April 27 as coronavirus cases rise

The Nepal government on Tuesday decided to extend the lockdown period till April 27 as the Himalayan nation continued to witness increase in the number of coronavirus cases, according to an official statementThe decision to extend the lockd...

Mass testing key to fight corona, India no where in game: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said mass testing for coronavirus infection is key to fighting its spread but the country is currently nowhere in the game. Stating that the country has quite low level of testing for coronavirus infe...

Extension of lockdown right decision amid spiking Covid-19 cases: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Extension of the nation-wide lockdown is the right decision as India is witnessing a surge in the number of novel coronavirus infections, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said. The extension of pan-India lockdown till May 3, 2020, is ...

UK coronavirus death toll could be 15% higher than previously shown - data

The United Kingdoms death toll from the novel coronavirus could run 15 higher than official figures have indicated so far, according to broader data that include deaths in the community such as in nursing homes. Even before the new figures,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020