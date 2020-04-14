Following are the top stories at 5:15 pm: NATION DEL60 LD LOCKDOWN PM extends lockdown till May 3, says relaxations in no hotspot areas after April 20 New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the nationwide lockdown for another 19 days till May 3, and proposed certain relaxations after April 20 in places with no hotspots as also which have less likelihood to turn into a hotspot. DEL67 LOCKDOWN-2NDLD-RAILWAYS Railways extends suspension of passenger services till May 3, offers full refund of fare New Delhi: Indian Railways on Tuesday extended the suspension of all its passenger services till May 3, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to extend the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 threat.

DEL65 AVI-LOCKDOWN-LD MOCA Govt extends suspension of domestic, intl commercial passenger flights till May 3 midnight New Delhi: The Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday said all international and domestic commercial passenger flights will remain suspended till midnight of May 3. DEL8 VIRUS-CASES Corona death count reaches 339, cases soar to 10,363: Health Ministry New Delhi: The death toll due to coronavirus infection in the country rose to 339 while the number of cases soared to 10,363 on Tuesday, said the Union Health Ministry.

DEL100 MEA-INDOPAK Attack by Pak on Indian boats contravention of all established norms: India New Delhi: Indian on Tuesday said Pakistani maritime forces carried out an attack on two Indian boats off the coast of Gujarat two days ago in contravention of all established norms and practices DEL70 LOCKDOWN-LD SHAH Enough stock of essential commodities, no need to worry: Shah New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday assured everyone that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other essential commodities and no one should worry for the extended period of lockdown. BOM20 MH-TELTUMBDE-2NDLD SURRENDER NIA arrests scholar Anand Teltumbde in Elgar case Mumbai: Activist and scholar Anand Teltumbde was arrested by the National Investigation Agency on Tuesday after he surrendered before it in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

DEL36 CONGLD PM Cong tears into PM's address, says no concrete measures for poor, economy New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday termed as rhetoric and hollow on specifics the prime minister's address to the nation, saying there was no mention of a financial package or concrete steps to revive the economy. DEL49 VIRUS-SCHOOLS-FEES-HIKE COVID-19: Several schools announce fee hike, add to woes of parents New Delhi: While parents are waiting for school fee waiver during the lockdown due to COVID-19 situation in the country, several schools have announced a fee hike adding to their woes. By Gunjan Sharma BUSINESS: DEL57 BIZ-LOCKDOWN-INDIA INC-REAX India Inc stands by lockdown extension call; seeks stimulus package to rebuild economy New Delhi: India Inc on Tuesday said the nationwide lockdown extension was necessary to avert a humanitarian crisis, but insisted on the need for a stimulus package to rebuild the economy hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. DEL51 BIZ-LOCKDOWN-LABOUR CALL CENTRES Govt sets up 20 control rooms to address wage-related issues, migrant workers' plight amid lockdown New Delhi: The Labour Ministry on Tuesday said it has set up 20 control rooms on pan-India basis to address wage-related grievances and to mitigate problems faced by migrant workers amid the lockdown period to contain the Covid-19 crisis.

LEGAL: LGD1 VIRUS-GREEN-VACATION NGT cancels its 2020 summer vacations to make up for Corona-led lockdown losses New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal on Tuesday announced cancellation of its summer vacation for 2020 to make up for its working days' losses due to the country's 40-day lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. FOREIGN: FGN38 VIRUS-WORLD-TOLL More than 120,000 killed by coronavirus worldwide Paris: The novel coronavirus has killed more than 120,000 people worldwide, nearly 70 percent of them in Europe, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Tuesday from official sources.

FGN33 VIRUS-CHINA-INDIA-ENVOY Timely facilitation of COVID-19 kits from China will send 'best signal' for Sino-India ties: Envoy Beijing:India has ordered 15 million personal protection gears besides a few million testing kits from China to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country and their smooth procurement at stable prices will send the "best signal possible" for Sino-Indian ties, India’s Ambassador here Vikram Misri said on Tuesday.By K J M Varma ABH ABH.

