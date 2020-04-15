Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hi-tech monitoring, evaluation platform set up to take down fake news

In a statement, acting Communication Minister Jackson Mthembu said the intervention is being put in place to assess complaints and reports from the media, the public and other sectors of society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:44 IST
Hi-tech monitoring, evaluation platform set up to take down fake news
This solution is a unique collaboration between the Department, the Government Communication and Information System, Media Monitoring Africa and the COVIDComms volunteer communication network. Image Credit: ANI

Government has set-up a hi-tech monitoring and evaluation platform in an effort to ramp up state capacity to monitor and respond to misinformation and fake news proliferating during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement, acting Communication Minister Jackson Mthembu said the intervention is being put in place to assess complaints and reports from the media, the public and other sectors of society. The platform has the ability to take down fake news items on a range of platforms and submit cases to the SAPS for investigation and prosecution.

This solution is a unique collaboration between the Department, the Government Communication and Information System, Media Monitoring Africa and the COVIDComms volunteer communication network.

"It forms part of the work of a special Ministerial Task Team established by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, which also includes representatives from ICASA, Film and Publications Board, ZADna, mobile phone companies and other key players in the ICT sector, including platform owners," read the statement.

The Ministry said once fake news items or social media posts have been identified, platform owners are notified to bring down the posts.

"Electronic Communications Services Licensees, including over-the-top media service providers and internet service providers that are in the service of providing linear and non-linear services, will then have the responsibility to remove fake news from their platforms with immediate effect," the Ministry said.

Complaints can be channeled through the Real411 website: www.real411.org

Or the Whatsapp line: 067 966 4015.

"We are stepping up our campaign against digital misinformation, particularly in relation to COVID-19 and related actions such as the national lockdown," said Mthembu.

He reminded the public that the spreading of fake news or disinformation about COVID-19 is a punishable offense.

"Arrests have already been made, and they will continue if people persist in spreading fake news," Mthembu added.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Plasma technique on trial basis for treating COVID-19 patients in Delhi : Baijal

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday said that plasma technique will be used on a trial basis for the treatment of critical COVID-19 patients in the national capital. Delhi to use plasma technique for treatment on trial basis to sav...

IMF sees crisis-hit Lebanon's output shrinking 12% in 2020

The International Monetary Fund IMF on Wednesday said it expected Lebanons GDP would shrink 12 in 2020, amid a financial crisis that has drained the country of hard currency and prompted it to default on debt payments. Coming as part of its...

Former Fox News figure takes over as White House press secretary

Kayleigh McEnany, a former Fox News figure who is fiercely loyal to President Donald Trump, took over on Wednesday as his new press secretary, entering the high-profile job at a time of turmoil in White House relations with the press. McEna...

Athletics-Former London Marathon winner Wanjiru denies wrongdoing after provisional ban

Kenyan Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon winner, has denied any wrongdoing after he was provisionally suspended for an Athlete Biological Passport ABP violation by the sports independent Athletics Integrity Unit on Tuesday. The AIU s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020