Andhra Pradesh farmers hails new guidelines for lockdown

Farmers of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday welcomed guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry for lockdown and the decision to resume agriculture activities from April 20.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:57 IST
Andhra Pradesh farmers hails new guidelines for lockdown
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Farmers of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday welcomed guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry for lockdown and the decision to resume agriculture activities from April 20. Farmer Sivanagi Reddy from Kottamallayapalem village in Guntur district said that coronavirus impact is higher in urban areas with much population density, it seems to be less in rural areas.

"India is 70 per cent agriculture-based country. Some of the produce are non perishable and some perishable. There are many farmers who invested in lakhs on perishable items like fruits and vegetables. The relaxation by the central government is good for such farmers," he said. "Government should procure through Rythu Bazaars or Janata Bazaars so that middlemen is removed. Central government's decision of relaxation (from 20th) is beneficial for the farmers. If the Agri products reach the people, they can consume them and develop immunity. The farmer will also get his price and will get ready for next crop season," he added.

Farmer Dontireddy Siva Reddy, Resident of Tadepalli, Guntur district said that "The government is going to provide relaxation from April 20. One should know how the produce will reach the people. Perishable goods like fruits are important, government should provide them selling points and hassle free transport. Govt should provide facility for farmers to send their produce to godowns. We farmers will have to invest at first, but should pay the labour by the evening. If the government relaxes on some conditions, and make provisions to the farmers; they will get benefitted." The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued detailed guidelines for the extended lockdown and introduced new points like wearing a face mask in public places will be compulsory, spitting in public spaces shall be punishable with fine and selected activities to be allowed from April 20 in non-hotspot places. (ANI)

