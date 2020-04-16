TN Guv turns 80, greetings pour in

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday turned 80, with a host of leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Palaniswami extending their birthday greetings to him. Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Modi rang up Purohit to extend their greetings, Rajbhavan sources said.

In his message, Palaniswami said, "please accept my heartiest greetings and best wishes on the happy occasion of your birthday." "I pray that the Almighty grant you many more years of good health and peace to continue serving the Nation and the people," he said. The Governor thanked the Chief Minister for his greetings,a Raj Bhavan release said.

Born on April 16, 1940, Purohit was an educationist, social activist and has been in public life for more than four decades. He was elected as an MP from Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency thrice and adjudged as the most active parliamentarian with highest number of questions to his credit.

He assumed governor's office in October 2017. PTI VIJ SA ROH ROH.

