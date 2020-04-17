Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN gets 24k rapid test kits: CM Palaniswami

PTI | Salem | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:44 IST
TN gets 24k rapid test kits: CM Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu on Friday received 24,000 rapid test kits from China to screen for coronavirus and the state government has sought 50,000 more from the Centre, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said. This was out of the order placed for 1.25 lakh kits, which would enable results in shorter time, he told reporters here.

On partial resumption of ecnomic activity from April 20, he said the government would specify the industries that could operate once a high-level panel set up by it submitted its report on Monday. "Permission will not be accorded to industries in hotspots (containment zones) to operate," he said.

On rapid test kits, Palaniswami said "Today we have received 24,000 rapid test kits...Centre has said it will provide 12,000 kits but we have said it will not be sufficient and sought 50,000 kits from them." As a precautionary step, the government had already placed orders for 1.25 lakh kits from China and remitted payment for it also, he said adding the 24,000 kits were part of this. Noting that there was some delay in getting the consignment from China, he assured all measures to quicken the rest of the shipment from the dragon nation.

Besides, orders had been issued for procuring four lakh kits and steps were being taken, he added. As of Thursday, Tamil Nadu has reported 1,267 positive cases with 15 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

NBA, WNBA selling face covers for charity

The NBA and WNBA say they plan to sell cloth face coverings bearing team and league logos and that all proceeds generated by the league will go to charity. The proceeds will go to Feeding America in the U.S. and Second Harvest in Canada. Bo...

One more tests COVID-19 positive in Kerala

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 138 in the State.According to the Health Department, a total of 255 individuals have been cured of novel coronavirus and have ...

Almost half of French aircraft carrier crew test positive for COVID-19 - minister

Almost half the 2,300-strong crew on Frances sole aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the armed forces minister said on Friday.Florence Parly told parliament that 1,081 out of 2,010 tests c...

Tajik leader's son given senate role hinting at succession plan

The son of Tajikistans long-serving President Emomali Rakhmon was elected to the constitutionally important senate chair position on Friday, possibly indicating hereditary succession plans in the tightly-controlled Central Asian state. Rust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020