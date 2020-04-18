UP CM asks officials to resolve labourers' issues created by lockdown

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed the officials to resolve the issues of labourers amid lockdown.

Speaking in a meeting with officials, Adityanath said that industrial units have paid Rs 512 crore to their labourers.

He also informed that financial assistance of Rs 1,000 has been provided to 24 lakh labourers in the state. (ANI)

