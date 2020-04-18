Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan: BJP MLA booked for provocative speech on COVID-19

PTI | Kota | Updated: 18-04-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 16:30 IST
Rajasthan: BJP MLA booked for provocative speech on COVID-19

A BJP MLA in Rajasthan has been booked for allegedly making provocative speech against a particular community and trying to spread confusion on the coronavirus pandemic, police said on Saturday. A case was registered Madan Dilawar, the MLA from Ramganjmandi constituency in Kota district, on Friday under relevant sections of the IPC, the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan said.

The case against the MLA has been forwarded to the CID-CB for further investigation. A resident of Teachers' Colony in the city lodged a complaint against the MLA for his provocative message made in a video speech.

Dilawar also allegedly issued a press note on April 15 along with the video message and accused the Congress government in the state of favouring a particular community in the coronavirus outbreak for vote bank politics. The MLA is also accused of inviting people to his residence, disregarding socikal distancing norms, for enlisting names for supply of ration material. Two more people died of coronavirus during treatment at a state-run hospital in Jaipur, pushing the death toll due to the virus in Rajasthan to 19 on Saturday, an official said.

Also, the total number of cases in the state has risen to 1,270 after 41 more tested positive for COVID-19..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Srinath didn't get the credit he deserved, feels Pollock

Javagal Srinath spearheaded Indias pace attack in the 90s with aplomb but former South African seamer Shaun Pollock believes the Indian never got the credit he deserved. Srinath played 67 Tests and 229 ODIs between 1991 and 2003, taking 236...

Jason Momoa talks about his Han Solo-like 'Dune' character

Aquaman star Jason Momoa says his character in Denis Villeneuves upcoming Dune adaptation has certain traits similar to Han Solo from Star Wars franchise. The 40-year-old actor plays the role of Duncan Idaho in the film, based on Frank Herb...

Horse racing gets more TV time with other sports on hold

Socially distanced crews in New York and California are keeping horse racing on television in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic. Horse racing is one of the few sports ongoing, albeit in a limited capacity at a handful of empty tracks...

Man hurls acid on sleeping woman

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 18 PTI A 39-year-old woman suffered serious burns when acid was thrown at her while she was asleep inside her house near here early Saturday, police said. The woman was working as a housekeeper in a company at Techno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020