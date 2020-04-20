Left Menu
Development News Edition

SJM welcomes Centre's decision restricting e-commerce players from supplying non-essential items

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 18:23 IST
SJM welcomes Centre's decision restricting e-commerce players from supplying non-essential items

RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Monday welcomed the Centre's decision to allow e-commerce players to supply only essential items during lockdown and not non-essential items, saying it would have given them an unfair advantage. "SJM firmly believes that this exemption would have led to a non-level playing field for offline retailers. This would not only have been unfair to the local retailers, but would have given unfair advantage to the giant e-commerce players," the Sangh's economic wing said in a statement.

At the same time, the SJM said grocery stores or local kirana traders did exemplary work by ensuring the supplies of essential items, but also shown maturity in maintaining social distancing and hygiene. The SJM, which has been critical of FDI, welcomed the amendment in its norms to make it mandatory that investments from China will now require a clearance from the Centre. It also demanded that similar provisions must be added to the Chinese investments coming from other shores like Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore etc. SJM also welcomed the "crackdown" on Zoom and said it wanted a similar action against other China-based apps such as TikTok.

The Home Ministry's Cyber Coordination Centre has issued an advisory saying that Zoom is not a safe platform..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Spain reaches deal to return to soccer practice

The Spanish government says it has reached a deal with the countrys soccer league and federation for teams to return to practice. The government has not provided a timetable or given any other detail about when practice would resume. It say...

Katara case: Vishal Yadav moves HC for 8-week parole citing COVID-19 risk in prison

Vishal Yadav, serving life term for the murder of Nitish Katara, has moved the Delhi High Court seeking parole citing risk of COVID-19 or TB infection due to overcrowding and poor sanitation in the prison. Vishal claimed he suffered from tu...

Haitian source says 3 deportees from U.S. have coronavirus

Three migrants the United States deported two weeks ago to Haiti, on a flight that raised objections from human rights advocates, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus while in quarantine in the Caribbean country, a Haitian health ...

Venice Film Festival to move forward with 2020 edition in September

The Venice Film Festival will go ahead with 2020 edition in its usual early September slot, according to Venice Biennale president Roberto Cicutto. Cicutto said the 77th edition of the festival will take place from September 2-12, Variety r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020