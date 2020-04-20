No relaxations in TN; Lockdown curbs to continue till May 3

Left Menu
Updated: 20-04-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 19:06 IST
The Tamil Nadu government on Monday said the prohibitory orders enforced in the state to implement the ongoing coronavirus-triggered lockdown will continue till May 3 so as to take stringent measures for checking further spread of the deadly contagion. However, due decisions will be taken according to the prevailing situation based on inputs of an expert committee constituted for this purpose, the government said, indicating there might by some changes later.

Existing exemptions given to essential services will continue, it added. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, that bars the assembly of more than five persons, had been imposed in the state to strictly enforce the lockdown since the first phase.

Tamil Nadu, which has over 1,400 COVID-19 cases, joined a list of states like Karnataka, Delhi and Punjab which have ruled out relaxations in the existing curbs till May 3, even as Telangana has extended the lockdown by four days beyond the Centre's deadline. The AIADMK government pointed out to these states' decision against relaxing the curbs as part of their fight against the contagion.

It decided to continue with the lockdown and other restrictions in order to intensify steps to prevent further spread of the deadly virus after the panel set up to go into relaxing of curbs and devising an exit strategy post May 3, submitted its report to Chief Minister K Palaniswami. The Finance Secretary S Krishnan headed panel submitted its recommendations to Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

"The panel's recommendations were carefully assessed. Based on that, to implement stringent measures to prevent further spread of the pandemic, the state government has decided to follow the prohibitory orders, (implemented) according to the State Disaster Management Act 2005 and other curbs till May 3, 2020 as announced by the Central government," an official release said here.

The government further said "due decisions" based on prevailing situation will be taken. "After once again assessing the spread of the disease, if there is a dip, due decisions will be taken in lines with the prevailing situation," it said.

The Centre had earlier said states could decide on relaxing curbs from April 20 and take a call on which industry could resume functioning, besides services. Tamil Nadu is one of the worst COVID-19 affected states with 1,477 positive cases and 16 deaths as on April 19.

The state government had on April 16 announced setting up the Finance Secretary-led committee and Palaniswami had then said it will suggest ways for a "phased" exit strategy post May 3, when the extended lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to end. Among the many curbs, the state government has allowed functioning of grocery and vegetable shops, besides departmental stores, only from 6 AM to 1 PM, even as public transport is completely halted.

Stringent action is being taken against violators, even as the police have reported over 2.35 lakh cases of violations so far across the state, and have arrested 2.50 lakh persons. A sum of Rs 1.26 crore also has been collected while 2.11 lakh vehicles have also been seized.

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

