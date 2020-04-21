Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFR adopts six-pronged strategy to combat COVID-19 crisis

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-04-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 16:50 IST
NFR adopts six-pronged strategy to combat COVID-19 crisis

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has adopted a six-pronged strategy to strengthen health infrastructure and increase supply of essential commodities in order to supplement the efforts of the Centre and the state governments to tackle the coronavirus crisis, an official said on Tuesday. The NFR has modified 315 passenger coaches to isolation facilities with about 2,500 beds, which will be made available to the health authorities as and when required, its chief public relations officer Subhanan Chanda said.

"As the NFR serves the northeastern states as well as parts of West Bengal and Bihar, it has taken a six-pronged strategy to live up to the expectations of people during this critical time," he said. The railway division has been "contributing to reinforce the health infrastructure, transporting of essential commodities to avoid shortages, humanitarian efforts, connecting to 'Arogya Setu', lending a helping hand through innovation and caring for its employees".

The NFR has also equipped the existing railway hospitals with 170 isolation beds and quarantine facilities to cater to the need for COVID-19 patients, besides recruiting additional doctors and paramedics to deal with the situation, he said. Chanda said the NFR is making all-out efforts to ensure that there is "no shortage of essential commodities like sugar, salt and edible oil during the lockdown".

During this period, more than 450 rakes have been unloaded at different sheds located in various parts of the north-east region and the NFR is also operating parcel express trains, he said. Chanda said the railway division has provided more than 85,000 free meals till date to needy people during the ongoing lockdown.

More than 88 per cent of the employees of the railway and their families have downloaded 'Arogya Setu app', he said. The NFR has made innovative hands-free washing basins at various workplaces and produced more than 2,500 litres of hand sanitiser and nearly 76,000 masks for use of its staff.

The NFR is making personal protective equipment for its doctors and paramedic staff in its workshops, he added. PTI ESB BDC BDC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Now, robot is part of Kerala's fight against coronavirus

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 21 PTI Not just in China, but in Keralaalso robot is now playing a key role in the health workers fight against COVID-19, thanks to the innovative spirit of a group of young minds and the support of the state Health ...

Cong leader Ahmed Patel questions criteria for sending central teams to states; asks Amit Shah to send teams to Guj over lockdown violations

Cong leader Ahmed Patel questions criteria for sending central teams to states asks Amit Shah to send teams to Guj over lockdown violations. ...

Patel questions criteria for sending central teams to states, asks Amit Shah to send team to Guj

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Tuesday questioned the government on the criteria adopted for sending central teams to states over lockdown violations and asked Home Minister Amit Shah if he would send a team to Gujarat too in view of...

Why is govt not passing on benefit of reduced oil prices to consumers, Cong asks

The Congress on Tuesday asked the government why it was not reducing the prices of petrol and diesel in the country when crude oil rates have plunged to record lows. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked when would this government listen and r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020