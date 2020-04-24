Congress slams Mizoram Home Minister over assault of IRB personnel

The opposition Congress in Mizoram slammed state Home Minister Lalchamliana, alleging that he was inept to look after the law and order situation. The Congress's attack came in the wake of the alleged assault on two personnel of the Indian Reserve Battalion by a group of people from a village on the Tripura-Mizoram border on Saturday.

The Congress held Lalchamliana responsible for the assault as it claimed that the state police failed to maintain law and order situation, but instead village-level task forces were entrusted with guarding the inter-state borders during the lockdown. Lalchamliana, who is also disaster management and rehabilitation minister, failed to carry out his utmost duty due to which the reputation of state police has been degraded, the Congress said in a statement.

A group of people from the Chakma-dominated Kawnpui village in North Tripura district had allegedly assaulted two IRB personnel from Mizoram, who were guarding the inter-state border to prevent movement in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.