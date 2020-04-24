Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress slams Mizoram Home Minister over assault of IRB personnel

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 24-04-2020 01:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 01:25 IST
Congress slams Mizoram Home Minister over assault of IRB personnel

The opposition Congress in Mizoram slammed state Home Minister Lalchamliana, alleging that he was inept to look after the law and order situation. The Congress's attack came in the wake of the alleged assault on two personnel of the Indian Reserve Battalion by a group of people from a village on the Tripura-Mizoram border on Saturday.

The Congress held Lalchamliana responsible for the assault as it claimed that the state police failed to maintain law and order situation, but instead village-level task forces were entrusted with guarding the inter-state borders during the lockdown. Lalchamliana, who is also disaster management and rehabilitation minister, failed to carry out his utmost duty due to which the reputation of state police has been degraded, the Congress said in a statement.

A group of people from the Chakma-dominated Kawnpui village in North Tripura district had allegedly assaulted two IRB personnel from Mizoram, who were guarding the inter-state border to prevent movement in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Macron: we need EU coronavirus rescue package worth 5-10 points of GDP

French President Emmanuel Macron said Europes response to economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus crisis required financial transfers to the hardest-hit regions and not just loans.Speaking after EU leaders held a summit by video link on ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities barely up oil price rebound, stimulus hopes

Most major stock markets edged up slightly in mixed markets on Thursday as investors weighed a rebound in oil prices and prospects for further government stimulus against stark economic data showing the toll of the coronavirus pandemic. Inv...

'We are failing our grandparents' Canada's Trudeau says as COVID-19 hammers nursing homes

Canada is failing its seniors as officials struggle to contain fatal outbreaks of the novel coronavirus in long-term care homes across the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.Long-term care homes in Canada, whose residen...

LGBT+ people facing more economic hardship in U.S. pandemic fallout – survey

Gay and trans people in the United States are twice as likely to say their finances are worse off than their straight peers and have seen more cuts in work hours in the coronavirus outbreak, research published on Thursday showed.LGBT Americ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020