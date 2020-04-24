Left Menu
Ramzan crescent sighted in Chennai

The new moon has been sighted in various parts of Chennai on Friday evening, thus marking the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:44 IST
Statement issued from office of the chief Kazi to the government of Tamil Nadu.. Image Credit: ANI

The new moon has been sighted in various parts of Chennai on Friday evening, thus marking the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan. "The new moon of Ramzan has been sighted today at various places in Chennai. Therefore, the month of Ramzan would start from May 25," Chief Kazi to Tamil Nadu government.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greeting to the people on the occasion of Ramzan."Ramzan Mubarak! I pray for everyone's safety, well-being and prosperity. May this Holy Month bring with it abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion. May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet," he tweeted. Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari has appealed to the people from Muslim community to not invite neighbours at home during Ramzan and ensure that not more than three persons offer prayers together in a room, stating that COVID-19 will end only when we all will be united."I appeal to all that do not invite your neighbours to your house to offer prayers during Ramzan. Ensure that there are not more than three people in one room even while offering prayers with your family members. COVID-19 will end only when we will unite," said Bukhari while speaking to media here.

Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad, according to Islamic belief. Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days.

During this month, Muslims do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with 'Iftar' in the evening. Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. (ANI)

