Make post May 3 plans, MP CM to officials after PM interaction

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:16 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, after his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, asked state officials to make specific plans for post May 3, when the coronavirus- enforced lockdown is scheduled to end. The PM on Monday held a video conference with chief ministers to discuss the situation arising due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

"The PM has interacted with chief ministers on the issue of checking coronavirus spread, providing necessary supplies in containment areas, other facilities to people and also discussedplans to be made for post May 3 situation," an official of the MP public relations department said. "After the meeting, Chouhan discussed modalities with senior officials, especially treatment of coronavirus infection as per the PM's directives, preparations for post May 3 situation, running economic activities, among others.

The CM gave necessary directions to officials," he said. Chouhan directed the officials to prepare models for the days to come and told them that further action will be suggested after detailed instructions on issues are received from the Centre.

Newly appointed home and health minister Narottam Mishra, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and MP Director General of Police Vivek Johri were present among others, he said. So far on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh reported 2,090 coronavirus positive cases with 103 deaths.

