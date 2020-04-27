These are the top stories at 9 pm: Nation DEL92 LDALL VIRUS Face covers, human distancing new normals; PM says economy also important while fighting COVID-19 New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said economy needs to be given importance too while fighting COVID-19 and asked chief ministers to plan for the way ahead after two phases of lockdowns end on May 3. He also cautioned that the danger is far from over, while Health Ministry said a record number of 60 COVID-19 patients have died in the last 24 hours. DEL77 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 death toll rises to 886 in country; cases climb to 28,380: Health ministry New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 28,380 and the death toll due to it rose to 886 in the country on Monday, registering a record increase of 60 deaths in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

DEL96 VIRUS-LD ICMR TESTKIT India cancels orders for Chinese COVID-19 test kits; says will not lose a single rupee New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research on Monday asked the states to stop using COVID-19 rapid testing kits procured from China due to their poor quality even as the government said not a single rupee will be lost in cancelling the orders as payments were not made to the Chinese suppliers. DEL95 VIRUS-CONG-LD TESTKITS Cong alleges scam in test kits purchase; calls for details of purchases made to fight COVID-19 New Delhi: The Congress on Monday alleged a scam in the purchase of rapid testing kits and demanded a probe into the matter, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring the culprits to book.

BOM20 MH-VIRUS-CASES Coronavirus: Maha reports 522 more cases, tally 8,590 Mumbai: Maharashtra on Monday reported 522 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of the patients to 8,590 so far, a Health department official said. DEL89 VIRUS-UGC UGC calls meet to discuss fresh admissions, exams New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday called an emergent meeting to discuss issues of academic calendar and conduct of examinations as well as fresh admissions postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown.

DEL80 VIRUS-NORTHEAST-SINGH 5 NE states completely COVID-19 free: Union minister Jitendra Singh New Delhi: Five out of the eight Northeastern states are completely coronavirus-free and the remaining three have not added any new COVID-19 positive case in the last few days, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday. CAL18 OD-PM-PATNAIK Frame SOP for smooth return of people stranded across country: Patnaik to PM Modi Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday sought framing of a national standard operating procedure (SOP) for smooth movement of lakhs of people stranded across the country due to the lockdown imposed to combat COVID-19.

CAL13 WB-LOCKDOWN-MAMATA-CENTRE Centre making conflicting statements on lockdown: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the Centre was making contradictory statements on enforcement of the lockdown, and wanted greater clarity on the recent union home ministry order on reopening shops. DEL81 VIRUS-LD MHA Over 80 pc wheat crop harvested; COVID-19 doubling rate higher in Pune: MHA New Delhi: Over 80 per cent of the wheat crop has been harvested in the country and a majority of "mandis" are operational now, a senior government official said on Monday.

Legal LGD9 DL-COURT-RIOTS Delhi violence: Court sends JMI Alumni Association president to police custody New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday sent the president of Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni Association, arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with riots in northeast Delhi in February, to 10-day police custody. LGD10 VIRUS-SC-AIR TICKET REFUND SC notice to Centre, DGCA on plea for full refund of cancelled air tickets due to COVID-19 lockdown New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday sought responses from the Centre and DGCA on a plea seeking directions to airlines operating domestic and international fights in India to refund full amount collected for tickets due to cancellation of flights in wake of the lockdown and restrictions imposed to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign FGN39 VIRUS-UK-LDALL JOHNSON Johnson back at work, warns against relaxing coronavirus restrictions in UK London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday warned against relaxing the coronavirus restrictions too soon as the country could still face a second wave of attack by the "invisible mugger", in his first remarks since returning to work after contracting the disease that has killed over 20,000 in the UK. By Aditi Khanna FGN43 VIRUS-US-CHINA Need to hold China accountable for spread of coronavirus: US Washington: China needs to be held accountable for the spread of coronavirus across the world, a top White House official said on Monday, as it accused the Communist nation of profiteering from the situation by exporting low-quality antibody test kits. By Lalit K Jha FGN27 PAK-BAJWA-INDIA Balakot strike, abrogation of Article 370 will have lasting imprint on geopolitical situation:Bajwa Islamabad:The Balakot airstrike and the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir are the two significant events that will have a "lasting imprint" on the geopolitical situation of South Asia, according to Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. By Sajjad Hussain..