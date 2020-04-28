Timely action by PM Modi saved country: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said timely action by Prime Minister Narendra Modi saved the country from coming into the grip of coronavirus. He said this while interacting with students brought from Rajasthan’s Kota recently in a video conference. The CM told students that over 200 countries are battling with the virus and those considered superpowers are in bad a shape.

"We are all fortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken necessary steps at the right time for the betterment of 135 crore people of the country,” he said. “As a result, India has been saved from coming into the grip of that infection, which has today affected many big countries. I thank Prime Minister Modi for this," Adityanath added.

Adityanath told students that it was a “big challenge” for the government to bring them back. “We made an action plan and communicated with the Governments of Rajasthan and India. We were successful in sending you back to your homes," he claimed.

He said the greatest partner of the person during the calamity is patience. "You all kept patience, and a result you are safe in your homes today," Adityanath said. The chief minister advised students stay in home quarantine for 14 days and also follow social distancing. "It will be good for you and your family. If there is any problem, you can call at CM helpline 1076 or relief line 1070," Adityanath said.

"You can stay in your homes and complete your syllabus. For the ease of students, we have also arranged online classes in the state. Our effort is to set up some good educational centres in all districts to help student prepare for competitive examinations," he said. The chief minister also said over four lakh workers from Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and other states had headed to their homes in the initial days of the lockdown, which was a big challenge for the state government.

"As soon as we got information about this, we took all necessary steps and sent them to their districts through buses and got them quarantined,” he claimed. “Even in other states of the country, where there are workers from Uttar Pradesh, we are taking necessary action on a war footing to bring them back after conducting health tests," he said. The conversation witnessed a light moment when Deeksha Verma, a student from Gorakhpur, thanked the chief minister. On this, the chief minister asked her if she reached her home safely, to which Diksha said yes. The chief minister then said, "But we have not received our fare".

Everyone present at the venue of the video conference laughed at the chief minister's reply. Adityanath wished Deeksha a bright future and said serving the nation will be the actual fare paid by her.