Left Menu
Development News Edition

Timely action by PM Modi saved country: Adityanath

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:45 IST
Timely action by PM Modi saved country: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said timely action by Prime Minister Narendra Modi saved the country from coming into the grip of coronavirus. He said this while interacting with students brought from Rajasthan’s Kota recently in a video conference. The CM told students that over 200 countries are battling with the virus and those considered superpowers are in bad a shape.

"We are all fortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken necessary steps at the right time for the betterment of 135 crore people of the country,” he said. “As a result, India has been saved from coming into the grip of that infection, which has today affected many big countries. I thank Prime Minister Modi for this," Adityanath added.

Adityanath told students that it was a “big challenge” for the government to bring them back. “We made an action plan and communicated with the Governments of Rajasthan and India. We were successful in sending you back to your homes," he claimed.

He said the greatest partner of the person during the calamity is patience. "You all kept patience, and a result you are safe in your homes today," Adityanath said. The chief minister advised students stay in home quarantine for 14 days and also follow social distancing. "It will be good for you and your family. If there is any problem, you can call at CM helpline 1076 or relief line 1070," Adityanath said.

"You can stay in your homes and complete your syllabus. For the ease of students, we have also arranged online classes in the state. Our effort is to set up some good educational centres in all districts to help student prepare for competitive examinations," he said. The chief minister also said over four lakh workers from Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and other states had headed to their homes in the initial days of the lockdown, which was a big challenge for the state government.

"As soon as we got information about this, we took all necessary steps and sent them to their districts through buses and got them quarantined,” he claimed. “Even in other states of the country, where there are workers from Uttar Pradesh, we are taking necessary action on a war footing to bring them back after conducting health tests," he said. The conversation witnessed a light moment when Deeksha Verma, a student from Gorakhpur, thanked the chief minister. On this, the chief minister asked her if she reached her home safely, to which Diksha said yes. The chief minister then said, "But we have not received our fare".

Everyone present at the venue of the video conference laughed at the chief minister's reply. Adityanath wished Deeksha a bright future and said serving the nation will be the actual fare paid by her.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK's COVID-19 contact-tracing app to be ready in 2-3 weeks

A contact-tracing smartphone application which alerts the users of a possible coronavirus case among their recent communications will be ready for use within two to three weeks, British MPs were told on Tuesday. The voluntary app, developed...

Climate technology must be open source, available at affordable cost: Prakash Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said just like the world is unitedly engaged in finding a vaccine for COVID-19, countries should work towards making climate technology an open source which must be available at afford...

Breather for MFs: Sebi eases compliance norms for investment in unlisted NCDs

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday extended the deadline by six months for mutual funds to comply with the highest limits of investment in unlisted non-convertible debentures NCDs. Mutual funds were required to comply with the highest invest...

Azharuddin pledges support as ICA raises Rs 24 lakh for needy cricketers

The Indian Cricketers Association ICA has raised Rs 24 lakh to help around 30 former players who are in dire need of funds amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, a drive that has also found support from former captain Mohammed Azharuddin. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020