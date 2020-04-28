Left Menu
UIDAI allows Aadhaar updation facility through Common Service Centres

In a major relief to those living in rural areas, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed Common Service Centres (CSCs) that operate as banking correspondents to offer Aadhaar updation facility.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 23:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a major relief to those living in rural areas, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed Common Service Centres (CSCs) that operate as banking correspondents to offer Aadhaar updation facility. The information was shared by Union Minister for Electronics and Information and Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad in a tweet.

The Union Minister tweeted that around 20,000 CSCs will now be able to offer this service to citizens. He urged the CSCs to start the Aadhaar work with responsibility and as per instructions issued by UIDAI in this regard. He further said that this facility will help a large number of rural citizens to get Aadhaar services closer to their place of residence. UIDAI has set the June deadline for the commencement of the work after CSCs with banking facilities upgrade their required infrastructure and get other necessary approvals.

Thanking the Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for getting Aadhaar updation work restarted through CSC, CEO Dr Dinesh Tyagi said it would further strengthen the efforts of achieving the goals of "Digital India" as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

