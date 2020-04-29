Following are the top stories at 6 pm: NATION DEL3 VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,007 in country; cases climb to 31,332: Health ministry New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,007 and the number of cases climbed to 31,332 in the country on Wednesday, according to the Union health ministry. DEL62 IRRFAN-LD POLITICAL LEADERS Prez, PM, political leaders across party lines pay tributes to Irrfan Khan New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other political leaders across the country on Wednesday mourned the demise of actor Irrfan Khan, calling him a "rare talent" who will be greatly missed.

DEL61 HEALTH-VIRUS-HOTSPOT In a fortnight, number of COVID-19 hotspot districts decreases to 129 from 170 New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 hotspot districts in India as on Wednesday morning has come down to 129 from 170 a fortnight ago, but in the same period the number of infection-free districts or green zones too decreased from 325 to 307, according to official sources. DEL45 VIRUS-LD HRD-BOARD EXAMS No move to do away with pending class 10, 12 board exams; to be conducted at first possibility: CBSE New Delhi: The board exams for class 10 and 12 pending due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown will be conducted at the first possibility and there is no move to do away with the remaining exams, CBSE officials said on Wednesday.

DEL68 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Three militants killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian (Eds: Adding details) Srinagar: Three militants were killed and as many security forces personnel injured in an overnight encounter between the ultras and the forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. DEL56 NAIDU-PARLIAMENT Next session of Parliament depends on ground situation: Naidu New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday told members of Rajya Sabha that the next session of Parliament depends on the situation on the ground and hoped for a normal schedule saying efforts to contain coronavirus were showing results, according to sources.

DEL46 AVI-LOCKDOWN-AIRPORTS-RESTRICTIONS Single terminals to fewer number of food outlets: AAI issues guidelines to airports on managing post-lockdown operations New Delhi: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued detailed guidelines to its airports for managing post-lockdown operations that imposes several restrictions, including on the number of terminals as well as on retail outlets providing food and beverages. By Deepak Patel CAL7 WB-LOCKDOWN-MAMATA Experts for continuing COVID-19 restrictions till end of May: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said experts and doctors are of the opinion that the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 should continue in the state till the end of May. LEGAL LGB1 CBI-LD WADHAWAN Yes Bank: Wadhawan brothers' CBI custody extended till May 1 Mumbai: A special court here on Wednesday extended till May 1 the CBI custody of businessmen-brothers Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan of DHFL group in connection with the Yes Bank scam.

LGD6 SC-TELECOM SC asks I-T dept to refund Rs 733 cr to Vodafone Idea New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday granted partial relief to Vodafone Idea Ltd by asking the Income Tax department to refund Rs 733 crore to the telecom firm within four weeks, for assessment year 2014-15. LGD5 VIRUS-DL-HC-TRUST HC rejects trust's plea to enter containment area for COVID-19 relief work ' New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed a charitable trust's petition seeking permission to enter a containment area to do relief work, saying such pleas have "propensity to seriously impede" efforts of authorities to control spread of COVID-19 pandemic. FOREIGN FGN33 UK-BORIS-LD BABY Boris Johnson, fiancee announce birth of 'healthy baby boy' London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds on Wednesday announced the birth of a ‘healthy baby boy’. By Aditi Khanna FGN23 UK-NIRAV Nirav Modi set for remote extradition trial from May 11 in UK court London: The five-day extradition trial of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi will begin from May 11 in a part-remote setting, a UK court has ordered. By Aditi Khanna FGN21 VIRUS-US-NY-LD INDIANS COVID-19: Three Indian-Americans part of advisory board on New York's re-opening strategy New York: Three eminent Indian-Americans, including Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga, will be part of an advisory board formed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to help guide the state's strategy to gradually re-open the business and institutions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as it continues to witness a declining trend in the number of cases. By Yoshita Singh.