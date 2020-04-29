Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:13 IST
Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL96 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 1,008, cases climb 31,787: Health Ministry. New Delhi: Death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,008 and the number of cases climbed to 31,787 in the country on Wednesday, registering a record jump of 71 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. DEL99 LOCKDOWN-MHA-LD GUIDELINES Govt allows movement of stranded people with conditions New Delhi: Migrant workers, tourists, students and other people stranded in different parts of the country were on Wednesday allowed to move to their respective destinations with certain conditions, giving a big relief to the distressed people. DEL62 IRRFAN-LD POLITICAL LEADERS Prez, PM, political leaders across party lines pay tributes to Irrfan Khan New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other political leaders across the country on Wednesday mourned the demise of actor Irrfan Khan, calling him a "rare talent" who will be greatly missed.

DEL112 IRRFAN-LD OBITUARY Irrfan Khan: ever the actor, never the star New Delhi: Always the actor, never the star, Irrfan Khan shone bright in a cinematic universe that unspooled from the Hindi film industry across the seas to Hollywood and one he made his very own with powerhouse performances in films as diverse as “The Namesake" and “Maqbool”. DEL65 RJ-IRRFAN-FRIENDS Irrfan: Hometown friends recall an actor without airs Jaipur: Actor Irrfan Khan’s death has left his friends stunned in Jaipur, the city where he spent his childhood and was bitten by the acting bug. By Sandeep Dahiya DEL125 VIRUS-PM-BANGLADESH PM Modi discusses coronavirus issue with Bangladesh counterpart New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the holy month of Ramzan and discussed with her the COVID-19 situation and how the two neighbours can collaborate in the fight against the deadly virus. DEL61 HEALTH-VIRUS-HOTSPOT In a fortnight, number of COVID-19 hotspot districts decreases to 129 from 170 New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 hotspot districts in India as on Wednesday morning has come down to 129 from 170 a fortnight ago, but in the same period the number of infection-free districts or green zones too decreased from 325 to 307, according to official sources.

DEL123 VIRUS-UGC COVID-19: UGC issues guidelines for new academic calender, university exams New Delhi: The new academic session for freshers may begin in universities from September and for already enrolled students in August in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the University Grants Commission (UGC) told universities on Wednesday. DEL124 PB-VIRUS-COUNT With 33 new cases, Pb corona count undergoes steepest rise till date Chandigarh: On a day when Punjab government announced a four-hour relaxation in curfew, the state on Wednesday saw the steepest rise in coronavirus cases with 33 more persons contacting infection, taking the total count to COVID-19 case in the state to 375. LEGAL LGD13 VIRUS-BCI-CJI No "virtual hearings" via video conferencing post COVID-19 lockdown: BCI urges CJI New Delhi: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has written to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde voicing reservations about the practice of "virtual hearings" via video conferencing and sought an end to the process when COVID-19 lockdown is lifted, saying that 90 per cent of lawyers and judges are unaware about the technology and its nuances. LGD11 SC-NEET SC rules NEET applies to minority and private institutions, says doesn't violates rights New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions in the graduate, post graduate medical and dental courses would also apply to minority, both aided and unaided and private educational institutions as there is no violations of their rights. FOREIGN FGN47 UK-LD NIRAV Nirav Modi set for remote extradition trial from May 11 in UK court amidst COVID-19 restrictions London: The five-day extradition trial of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi will begin from May 11 in a part-remote setting, a UK court has ordered, amidst the restrictions and social distancing measures put in place to contain the coronavirus spread. By Aditi Khanna FGN46 US-INDIA-IP-REPORT US places 10 countries including India on 'Priority Watch List' for IP protection Washington: The US on Wednesday placed India on the Priority Watch List for lack of sufficient measurable improvements to its Intellectual Property framework on "long-standing" and "new challenges" that have negatively affected American right holders over the past year. By Lalit K Jha FGN42 VIRUS-US-2NDLD ECONOMY COVID-19: US economy shrinks by 4.8 per cent in first quarter Washington: In its worst performance in a decade, the US economy contracted by 4.8 per cent in the first quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic that has forced a near shut down of the country, according to the latest governmental advance estimates released on Wednesday. By Lalit K Jha..

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

606 people held for violating safety restrictions in Kolkata

Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested 606 people for violating safety restrictions. According to Police, a total of 10 vehicles have been impounded.606 people have been arrested for deliberate violation of the safety restrictions since morni...

Nigeria to ease coronavirus lockdowns over 6 weeks - official

Nigeria will ease new coronavirus lockdowns in three key states over a six-week period from May 4, the head of the countrys task force on the disease said on Wednesday.The easing of lockdowns in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun will be split into two-...

A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million

One of the worlds largest lunar meteorites goes on private sale at Christies on Thursday, valued at 2 million pounds 2.49 million.The moon rock, weighing over 13.5 kg, was probably struck off the surface of the moon by a collision with an a...

Learnt a lot from him: Ali Abbas Zafar on Irrfan Khan

Director Ali Abbas Zafar says Irrfan Khan played an important role in his career when he worked with the actor on his 2014 directorial Gunday. The 54-year-old actor lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on...
