Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL96 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 1,008, cases climb 31,787: Health Ministry. New Delhi: Death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,008 and the number of cases climbed to 31,787 in the country on Wednesday, registering a record jump of 71 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. DEL99 LOCKDOWN-MHA-LD GUIDELINES Govt allows movement of stranded people with conditions New Delhi: Migrant workers, tourists, students and other people stranded in different parts of the country were on Wednesday allowed to move to their respective destinations with certain conditions, giving a big relief to the distressed people. DEL62 IRRFAN-LD POLITICAL LEADERS Prez, PM, political leaders across party lines pay tributes to Irrfan Khan New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other political leaders across the country on Wednesday mourned the demise of actor Irrfan Khan, calling him a "rare talent" who will be greatly missed.

DEL112 IRRFAN-LD OBITUARY Irrfan Khan: ever the actor, never the star New Delhi: Always the actor, never the star, Irrfan Khan shone bright in a cinematic universe that unspooled from the Hindi film industry across the seas to Hollywood and one he made his very own with powerhouse performances in films as diverse as “The Namesake" and “Maqbool”. DEL65 RJ-IRRFAN-FRIENDS Irrfan: Hometown friends recall an actor without airs Jaipur: Actor Irrfan Khan’s death has left his friends stunned in Jaipur, the city where he spent his childhood and was bitten by the acting bug. By Sandeep Dahiya DEL125 VIRUS-PM-BANGLADESH PM Modi discusses coronavirus issue with Bangladesh counterpart New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the holy month of Ramzan and discussed with her the COVID-19 situation and how the two neighbours can collaborate in the fight against the deadly virus. DEL61 HEALTH-VIRUS-HOTSPOT In a fortnight, number of COVID-19 hotspot districts decreases to 129 from 170 New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 hotspot districts in India as on Wednesday morning has come down to 129 from 170 a fortnight ago, but in the same period the number of infection-free districts or green zones too decreased from 325 to 307, according to official sources.

DEL123 VIRUS-UGC COVID-19: UGC issues guidelines for new academic calender, university exams New Delhi: The new academic session for freshers may begin in universities from September and for already enrolled students in August in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the University Grants Commission (UGC) told universities on Wednesday. DEL124 PB-VIRUS-COUNT With 33 new cases, Pb corona count undergoes steepest rise till date Chandigarh: On a day when Punjab government announced a four-hour relaxation in curfew, the state on Wednesday saw the steepest rise in coronavirus cases with 33 more persons contacting infection, taking the total count to COVID-19 case in the state to 375. LEGAL LGD13 VIRUS-BCI-CJI No "virtual hearings" via video conferencing post COVID-19 lockdown: BCI urges CJI New Delhi: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has written to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde voicing reservations about the practice of "virtual hearings" via video conferencing and sought an end to the process when COVID-19 lockdown is lifted, saying that 90 per cent of lawyers and judges are unaware about the technology and its nuances. LGD11 SC-NEET SC rules NEET applies to minority and private institutions, says doesn't violates rights New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions in the graduate, post graduate medical and dental courses would also apply to minority, both aided and unaided and private educational institutions as there is no violations of their rights. FOREIGN FGN47 UK-LD NIRAV Nirav Modi set for remote extradition trial from May 11 in UK court amidst COVID-19 restrictions London: The five-day extradition trial of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi will begin from May 11 in a part-remote setting, a UK court has ordered, amidst the restrictions and social distancing measures put in place to contain the coronavirus spread. By Aditi Khanna FGN46 US-INDIA-IP-REPORT US places 10 countries including India on 'Priority Watch List' for IP protection Washington: The US on Wednesday placed India on the Priority Watch List for lack of sufficient measurable improvements to its Intellectual Property framework on "long-standing" and "new challenges" that have negatively affected American right holders over the past year. By Lalit K Jha FGN42 VIRUS-US-2NDLD ECONOMY COVID-19: US economy shrinks by 4.8 per cent in first quarter Washington: In its worst performance in a decade, the US economy contracted by 4.8 per cent in the first quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic that has forced a near shut down of the country, according to the latest governmental advance estimates released on Wednesday. By Lalit K Jha..