Cong asks Goa governor to intervene after ministers bicker

The Congress in Goa on Friday appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik to intervene after two ministers in the Pramod Sawant-led government traded accusations of corruption. State Congress chief Girish Chodankar said the governor should seek explanation from the chief minister about recent statements of Deputy CM Manohar Ajgaonkar and minister Michel Lobo.

Lobo accused Ajgaonkar of shielding illegalities, while the latter alleged that all the 40 MLAs in the Goa Assembly were corrupt. Chodankar said the governor should send relevant videos and media reports to the President and exercise his Constitutional powers to dismiss the BJP-led state government.

"The Congress Party had time and again brought to the chief minister's notice various cases of gross corruption by ministers," he said. "The governor is the Constitutional head of the state and the administration is run by the chief minister and his cabinet. The utterances of the two cabinet ministers have brought disrepute to the Constitutional position of the Governor," the Congress leader said.