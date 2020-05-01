Last rites of man who committed suicide in Dubai performed in Kerala

The last rites of an Indian businessman, who had committed suicide in Dubai last week, was performed at a church in Mananthavady area of Wayanad district of Kerala on Friday. The burial of 54-year-old Joy Arakkal was carried out at Manathavady Church cemetery here.

The mortal remains of Arakkal were brought to Kerala in a special charted air ambulance at Kozhikode airport on Thursday night. Dubai police had confirmed that 54-year-old Indian businessman, Joy Arakkal from Wayanad in Kerala had committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of a building in Business Bay on April 23.

Joy Arakkal, was the owner of Dubai-based Innova Refining and Trading FZE. He is survived by his wife Celine Joy and children Arun Joy and Ashley Joy. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Home Ministry had granted special permission for the charted air ambulance. (ANI)