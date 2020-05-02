Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 12:35 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm: NATION DEL3 VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,218, cases to 37,336 New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,218 and the number of cases climbed to 37,336 in the country on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry. DEL9 VIRUS-PM-LD THAILAND PM Modi discusses COVID-19 crisis with Thai PM New Delhi: As neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural links, India and Thailand will work together to deal with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday DEL6 VIRUS-CRPF COVID-19: 122 men from single CRPF battalion in Delhi test positive; more results awaited New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 personnel in a Delhi-based battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, the country's largest paramilitary, has risen to 122, officials said on Saturday. BOM4 MH-VIRUS-LD GURDWARA Maha: 20 people from Nanded gurdwara test COVID-19 positive Aurangabad: Twenty persons currently residing in Gurdwara Langar Sahib at Nanded in Maharashtra have tested coronavirus positive, an official said on Saturday. DEL1 JK-CEASEFIRE-SUCCUMB J-K: Two soldiers injured in Pak firing along LoC succumb Srinagar: Two soldiers, who were injured in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, succumbed here on Saturday, a defence spokesman said. DEL7 VIRUS-MHA-EMPOWERED GROUPS COVID-19: MHA reconstitutes empowered groups New Delhi: The eleven empowered groups of officers created by the central government to implement COVID-19 containment measures in the country have been reconstituted, an official spokesperson said on Saturday. BOM1 MP-LOCKDOWN-LABOURERS-TRAIN Train carrying stranded labourers reaches Bhopal from Nashik Bhopal: A special train carrying over 300 stranded labourers from Nashik in Maharashtra reached here on Saturday morning. DES4 DL-FIR-MINORITY COMMISSION Chairman of Delhi Minority Commission booked for sedition New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has registered a case of sedition against Chairman of Delhi Minority Commission Zafarul Islam Khan for a controversial social media post, an officer said on Saturday. LEGAL LGD3 VIRUS-DL-HC-KATARA Treat Vishal Yadav's parole plea as representation, dispose it in 15 days: Delhi HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the "competent authority", which under the prison rules is the Lt Governor, to treat the parole plea of Vishal Yadav, who is serving life term for killing business executive Nitish Katara in 2002, as a representation and dispose it within 15 days

LGD2 DL-COURT-FIXING Delhi court grants bail to bookie Sanjeev Chawla in match-fixing case New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted bail to Sanjeev Chawla, an alleged bookie and key accused in one of the cricket's biggest match-fixing scandals that involved former South African captain Hansie Cronje. FOREIGN FGN17 VIRUS-US-LD VISA Coronavirus: US announces relaxations for H-1B visa holders, Green Card applicants Washington: In a major relief for professionals and immigrants from countries like India, the US government has given a grace period of 60 days to H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants, who have been served notices for submission of various documents, taking into account the massive novel coronavirus outbreak in America. By Lalit K Jha FGN16 VIRUS-CHINA-WHO Amid attack from Trump, WHO praises China for handling coronavirus pandemic Beijing: The World Health Organisation has praised China for handling the coronavirus pandemic and said that the countries need to learn from Wuhan on how the epicentre of the virus was bringing the society back to normal, a day after US President Donald Trump likened the global health body to a public relations agency for Beijing. By K J M Varma FGN14 VIRUS-CHINA China's coronavirus cases drop to one Beijing: China, where the deadly coronavirus first emerged in December last, reported just one COVID-19 case, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Saturday. By K J M Varma SPORTS SPF13 SPO-CRI-LANKA England tour of Sri Lanka rescheduled to January, claims SLC CEO Colombo: England's Test tour of Sri Lanka, which could not be completed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been rescheduled to January next year, claims SLC CEO Ashley de Silva.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

‘John Wick 4’ pushed to May 2022

Keanu Reeves John Wick Chapter 4 is being pushed a year from May 2021 to May 27, 2022The new date is part of Lionsgates release calendar shuffle due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the global film industry to standstillThe st...

Pb: Cop dragged on car bonnet in Jalandhar, driver held

An assistant sub inspector of the Punjab Police was dragged on the bonnet of a car after he tried to stop the driver at a checkpoint in Jalandhar on Saturday amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. ASI Mulkh Raj was dragged for some distance bu...

A special train with 847 migrants departed for Lucknow from Nashik in Maharashtra around 10 am on Saturday: Central Railway.

A special train with 847 migrants departed for Lucknow from Nashik in Maharashtra around 10 am on Saturday Central Railway....

Kim Jong Un reappears in public, ending absence amid health rumours

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made his first public appearance in 20 days as he celebrated the completion of a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang, state media said Saturday, ending an absence that had triggered global rumours that he may b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020