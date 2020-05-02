Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm: NATION DEL3 VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,218, cases to 37,336 New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,218 and the number of cases climbed to 37,336 in the country on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry. DEL9 VIRUS-PM-LD THAILAND PM Modi discusses COVID-19 crisis with Thai PM New Delhi: As neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural links, India and Thailand will work together to deal with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday DEL6 VIRUS-CRPF COVID-19: 122 men from single CRPF battalion in Delhi test positive; more results awaited New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 personnel in a Delhi-based battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, the country's largest paramilitary, has risen to 122, officials said on Saturday. BOM4 MH-VIRUS-LD GURDWARA Maha: 20 people from Nanded gurdwara test COVID-19 positive Aurangabad: Twenty persons currently residing in Gurdwara Langar Sahib at Nanded in Maharashtra have tested coronavirus positive, an official said on Saturday. DEL1 JK-CEASEFIRE-SUCCUMB J-K: Two soldiers injured in Pak firing along LoC succumb Srinagar: Two soldiers, who were injured in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, succumbed here on Saturday, a defence spokesman said. DEL7 VIRUS-MHA-EMPOWERED GROUPS COVID-19: MHA reconstitutes empowered groups New Delhi: The eleven empowered groups of officers created by the central government to implement COVID-19 containment measures in the country have been reconstituted, an official spokesperson said on Saturday. BOM1 MP-LOCKDOWN-LABOURERS-TRAIN Train carrying stranded labourers reaches Bhopal from Nashik Bhopal: A special train carrying over 300 stranded labourers from Nashik in Maharashtra reached here on Saturday morning. DES4 DL-FIR-MINORITY COMMISSION Chairman of Delhi Minority Commission booked for sedition New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has registered a case of sedition against Chairman of Delhi Minority Commission Zafarul Islam Khan for a controversial social media post, an officer said on Saturday. LEGAL LGD3 VIRUS-DL-HC-KATARA Treat Vishal Yadav's parole plea as representation, dispose it in 15 days: Delhi HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the "competent authority", which under the prison rules is the Lt Governor, to treat the parole plea of Vishal Yadav, who is serving life term for killing business executive Nitish Katara in 2002, as a representation and dispose it within 15 days

LGD2 DL-COURT-FIXING Delhi court grants bail to bookie Sanjeev Chawla in match-fixing case New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted bail to Sanjeev Chawla, an alleged bookie and key accused in one of the cricket's biggest match-fixing scandals that involved former South African captain Hansie Cronje. FOREIGN FGN17 VIRUS-US-LD VISA Coronavirus: US announces relaxations for H-1B visa holders, Green Card applicants Washington: In a major relief for professionals and immigrants from countries like India, the US government has given a grace period of 60 days to H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants, who have been served notices for submission of various documents, taking into account the massive novel coronavirus outbreak in America. By Lalit K Jha FGN16 VIRUS-CHINA-WHO Amid attack from Trump, WHO praises China for handling coronavirus pandemic Beijing: The World Health Organisation has praised China for handling the coronavirus pandemic and said that the countries need to learn from Wuhan on how the epicentre of the virus was bringing the society back to normal, a day after US President Donald Trump likened the global health body to a public relations agency for Beijing. By K J M Varma FGN14 VIRUS-CHINA China's coronavirus cases drop to one Beijing: China, where the deadly coronavirus first emerged in December last, reported just one COVID-19 case, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Saturday. By K J M Varma SPORTS SPF13 SPO-CRI-LANKA England tour of Sri Lanka rescheduled to January, claims SLC CEO Colombo: England's Test tour of Sri Lanka, which could not be completed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been rescheduled to January next year, claims SLC CEO Ashley de Silva.