PM discusses ways to make MSME sector more vibrant

Amid demands for a relief package for micro, small and medium enterprises hit by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting aimed at strengthening the sector

"Chaired a meeting on strengthening our MSME sector, which plays a pivotal role in economic development," the prime minister tweeted. There have been demands to provide a package for the MSME sector hit by the lockdown

"There were extensive discussions on ways to make this sector more vibrant, attractive and ready to embrace new opportunities," Modi said.