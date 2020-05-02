Following are the top stories at 10 pm: NATION DEL80 2NDLDALL VIRUS COVID-19: Record increase in cases pushes tally nearer to 40,000; Recoveries cross 10k New Delhi: The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases was seen approaching 40,000 on Saturday with a record number of new cases getting detected in the last 24 hours, but recoveries from the deadly virus infection also crossed 10,000 while efforts to revive economic activities appeared getting stepped up too. DEL81 BIZ-LOCKDOWN-LD-PM-STIMULUS PM holds meetings to firm up second stimulus for reviving lockdown-hit economy New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a series of meetings with key cabinet ministers and officials of economic ministries to firm up the second stimulus package to lift the economy reeling under the impact of coronavirus-induced lockdown.

DEL72 LOCKDOWN-LDALL MIGRANTS Railways operate more 'Shramik Special' trains; first lot of stranded migrant workers reach Bihar Patna/Bhopal: As Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and others brace for a large return of their natives, more non-stop ‘Shramik Special’ trains were operated on Saturday to ferry thousands of stranded migrant workers, a day after the Railways rolled out the first such passenger service during the national lockdown. DEL53 LOCKDOWN-MHA-2NDLD EXEMPTIONS Barber shops, sale of non-essentials by e-retailers allowed in green, orange zones; liquor outside containment areas: MHA New Delhi: Barber shops and salons located in green and orange zones will be allowed to open from Monday besides sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms during the third phase of the lockdown which will be in force till May 17.

CAL12 WB-MAMATA-GUV Don't try to usurp power in time of crisis: Mamata hits out at Bengal governor Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday, accusing him of trying to "usurp powers" amid the coronavirus crisis, and asked him to desist from using official communications and logos on social media. DEL75 LD MINORITY COMMISSION Delhi Minority Commission chairman booked for sedition, another plea seeks his removal New Delhi: Delhi Minority Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan has been slapped with a case of sedition by the Special Cell of Delhi Police for a controversial social media post, while another plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking his removal.

DEL70 VIRUS-CRPF-QUARANTINE Another Delhi-based CRPF company quarantined after trooper tests positive for COVID-19 New Delhi: A CRPF company comprising about 80 personnel has been quarantined in Delhi after a trooper tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a senior official said on Saturday. DEL16 DOPT-LOCKDOWN-DRESS Ensure participants attending hearing via video conference are properly dressed: CAT New Delhi: The Central Administrative Tribunal, that adjudicates service matters of central government employees, has said that its benches in the red and orange zones would hear urgent matters via video conference and asked participants to be properly dressed, according to a Personnel Ministry statement issued on Saturday.

LEGAL LGD5 VIRUS-DL-HC-FUNCTIONING COVID-19: Functioning of Delhi HC, district courts restricted till May 17 New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Saturday decided to restrict its and the district courts' functioning to urgent matters only till May 17, in view of the extended lockdown announced by the Centre in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. FOREIGN FGN17 VIRUS-US-LD VISA Coronavirus: US announces relaxations for H-1B visa holders, Green Card applicants Washington: In a major relief for professionals and immigrants from countries like India, the US government has given a grace period of 60 days to H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants, who have been served notices for submission of various documents, taking into account the massive novel coronavirus outbreak in America. By Lalit K Jha FGN32 VIRUS-US-FUNDING US commits over USD 775 million to help other countries fight COVID-19: US State Dept Washington: Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the US has committed over USD 775 million in emergency health, humanitarian and economic assistance that will help over 120 countries, including India, in fighting the pandemic, the State Department has said, as the deadly disease claimed over 230,000 lives and infected over 3.3 million people. By Lalit K Jha FGN31 UK-LD ROYAL SOCIETY Tata Motors JLR CEO, Indian-origin Cambridge Professor elected Fellow of UK's Royal Society London: Professor Sir Ralf Speth, the Chief Executive of Tata Motors' owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Professor Vikram Deshpande from the Cambridge University have been elected as new Fellows of the prestigious Royal Society in the UK which recently added more than 60 exceptional scientists to its fold. By Aditi Khanna FGN36 PAK-KAPOOR-HAVELI Pak expresses inability to convert Kapoor Haveli into museum due to lack of funds Peshawar: Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's ancestral home, dubbed as the 'Kapoor Haveli', here cannot be converted into a museum as promised by the Pakistan government due to financial constraints, sources said on Saturday.

