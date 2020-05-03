Left Menu
Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi played important role in setting up of Lokpal: Govt

Updated: 03-05-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 18:16 IST
Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi, who passed away on Saturday, played an important role in setting up the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal with his innovative ideas and inputs, the government said. “Lokpal of India family is saddened with this loss,” the Personnel Ministry said in a statement issued on Sunday. Justice Tripathi passed away on Saturday, at approximately 8:45 pm, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, it said. He was infected with coronavirus and was admitted to AIIMS on April 2, 2020 after having breathing problems, the statement said. He played an important role in setting up the Institution of Lokpal of India with his innovative ideas and inputs, it said. “May the departed soul rest in peace and may God grant strength to the bereaved family to come out of this great loss,” it said. Justice Tripathi was born on November 12, 1957. He did his graduation in Economics (Hons) from the Shri Ram College of Commerce and studied law at Campus Law Centre, Delhi University. He started practice of law at the Patna High Court and was elevated as an Additional Judge in the High Court on October 9, 2006. He took oath as Permanent Judge of the High Court on November 21, 2007. He was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court on July 7, 2018. On March 27, 2019 Justice Tripathi took oath as a judicial member of Lokpal of India. PTI AKV SRY

