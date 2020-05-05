Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bus carrying migrant workers hits truck in Odisha, 1 dead

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-05-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 12:58 IST
Bus carrying migrant workers hits truck in Odisha, 1 dead

One person died and five others were injured when a bus ferrying Odia migrant workers from Telangana rammed into a truck in Odisha's Khurda district on Tuesday, police said. The accident took place when the driver of the bus carrying around 40 people to Banki in Cuttack district apparently lost control and hit the truck on NH-16 near Kuhudi under the jurisdiction of Tangi police station, a senior officer said.

Driver of the bus died in the accident while five migrant workers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital, Khurda Superintendent of Police A P Swain said. The injured persons have been discharged from the hospital after being provided medical aid, he said.

Most of the passengers of the bus hail from Banki and some others are from Nimapara and Jagatsinghpur, the police officer said, adding that the arrangements have been made for them to travel to their respective destinations. This is the fourth road accident involving buses carrying Odia migrants stranded in different parts of the country due to the nationwide lockdown.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Covid-19: SC refuses to entertain plea of TMC MP against Centre’s decision on CSR funds

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitras plea challenging the validity of the MCA circular for excluding relief funds of chief ministers from receiving contribution by companies under Corporate Soci...

Janaushadhi Kendras accepting orders on WhatsApp, e-mail to facilitate access to medicines: Govt

Various Janaushadhi Kendras are accepting orders for medicines through WhatsApp and e-mail to ensure easier procurement of medicines by patients during the lockdown, the government said on Tuesday. At present, there are over 6,300 Pradhan M...

UK COVID-19 death toll rises above 30,000, highest in Europe - data

More than 30,000 people in the United Kingdom have died with suspected COVID-19, the highest official toll yet reported in Europe, according to data published on Tuesday.The Office for National Statistics said 29,648 deaths had taken place ...

Malaysia reports 30 new coronavirus cases and one death

Malaysian health authorities on Tuesday reported 30 new coronavirus cases, bringing the cumulative total to 6,383 cases as the country entered the second day of relaxed curbs on movement and businesses.The health ministry also reported one ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020