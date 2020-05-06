Left Menu
J-K Cong lauds security forces for eliminating Hizb's de facto chief

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 20:15 IST
J-K Cong lauds security forces for eliminating Hizb's de facto chief

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Wednesday lauded the security forces for killing terror group Hizbul Mujahideen's de facto chief Reyaz Naikoo and said the entire nation stands behind them. Naikoo, who had been on the run for eight years and carried a bounty of Rs 12 lakh on his head, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in his native village Beighpora in Kashmir's Pulwama district earlier in the day.

The gunning down of the Hizbul Mujahideen commander is a major breakthrough for the forces in the fight against terror. "The entire nation is behind the armed forces (in their efforts) to eliminate terrorism from the Indian soil, including Kashmir Valley, and effectively check the cross-border firing from Pakistan," Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.

He said the party has always been proud of the Army and the security forces, including police, for their bravery and dedication. "The jawans and officers of the Army and other security forces have made a lot of sacrifices to defend the (Indian) territory and the citizens of this country," he added.

Sharma expressed concern over jawans losing their lives due to a recent spurt in terrorist activities in the valley and cross-border firings by Pakistan. "More than 113 jawans have lost their lives in nine months, which is a big loss," he said.

There were 3,289 ceasefire violations last year as compared to over 1,460 during the first four months this year, which have caused loss of life and property, he claimed..

