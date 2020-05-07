Left Menu
Development News Edition

Styrene vapour leak from chemical plant in AP leaves 6 dead, over 100 hospitalised

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 07-05-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 11:34 IST
Styrene vapour leak from chemical plant in AP leaves 6 dead, over 100 hospitalised

A major leak from a polymer plant near here impacted villages in a five-km radius, leaving six people dead and scores of citizens suffering from breathlessness and other problems in an early morning mishap that raised fears of a serious industrial disaster. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took stock of the situation, and Home Minister Amit Shah expressed concern over the incident.

"Spoke to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely. I pray for everyones safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam," Modi said in a tweet. The dead included a child while scores of policemen who rushed to evacuate affected persons also were impacted by the leak of styrene vapour from the LG Polymers Limited plant at R R Venkatapuram village under Gopalapatnam limits near here in the wee hours of Thursday.

Tragically, two of the victims met with their end after falling into a borewell while fleeing their affected village and their bodies were found later in the day. The daybreak saw some grim scenes as visibly suffering people were being rushed for medical assistance in autos and two-wheelers while government workers tried to assist them with whatever first aid possible.

People lying on roadside and near ditches in unconscious state narrated the magnitude of the situation, as the government said arresting the leak was the first priority. Sources said the vapour leak occurred in the early hours of Thursday when some workers of the plant were making preparations for the re-opening of the unit following easing of the ongoing lockdown restrictions.

State Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said the LG Polymers unit was supposed to reopen post-lockdown on Thursday. "We are trying to reach out to the top management of the (South Korean) company...our immediate priority is to arrest the leak and ensure proper medicare to the affected people," he said.

While hundreds of villagers, most of them children, suffered the consequences of the vapour leak like irritation in eyes, breathlessness, nausea and rashes, over 100 people were admitted to government and private hospitals. Visakhapatnam district Joint Collector Venugopal Reddy said people from R R Venkatapuram village have been fully evacuated and shifted to other places.

Several police personnel, who came for the rescue operation, also suffered symptoms like breathlessness, irritation in eyes and fell unconscious. The 20-odd workers in the plant were well-versed with safety protocol and took appropriate steps and therefore did not suffer, sources said.

The styrene vapour spread to nearby villages and left the unsuspecting people suffering while fast asleep. Teams of NDRF rushed to the spot and reports said the source of the gas leak was contained in the morning.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah termed the gas leak as disturbing. "Gas leak incident in Vizag is disturbing; we are continuously and closely monitoring situation," he said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss govt expects unemployment payouts to triple to 20 billion francs

The Swiss government expects the cost of unemployment benefits and short-time working compensation caused by the coronavirus crisis to rise to around 20 billion Swiss francs 20.51 billion this year from 6 to 7 billion francs normally, an of...

Lab-grown mini human organs may play key role in COVID-19 drug development: Scientists

An emerging technology that uses lab-grown tiny human organs to study viral diseases can accelerate research on the novel coronavirus, and pave the way for new COVID-19 therapies, leading scientists say. Organoids, are lab-grown organs, whi...

EU ambassador to China says rising Sino-U.S. tensions not helpful

Rising Sino-U.S. tension is problematic and undermines the broad multinational cooperation needed to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the European Unions ambassador to China said on Thursday. Nicolas Chapuis told reporters during a brief...

BRIEF-Pulling BT dividend was a 'tough but necessary' decision - CEO

Bt CEO SAYS CORONAVIRUS HAS PUT COMPANYS CENTRAL ROLE IN UK INTO SHARPEST FOCUS IN ITS HISTORY CEO SAYS DIVIDEND DECiSION WAS TOUGH BUT NECESSARY IN ORDER TO FUND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT CEO SAYS NO CHANGE ON CONTENT STRATEGY CFO SAYS H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020