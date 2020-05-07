BJP chief Nadda expresses pain over gas leak incident

BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday expressed deep pain over the gas leak tragedy in Visakhapatnam and asked party workers to provide all possible help to victims. "Deeply pained to hear about the tragic gas leak in Visakhapatnam. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, I pray for the wellbeing of all. I urge party workers to provide all possible relief in coordination with the administration, following all health protocols," he tweeted. At least six people have died and nearly 100 hospitalised after a gas leak at a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday.