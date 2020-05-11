Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:13 IST
Following are the top stories at 1710 hours: NATION DEL73 LOCKDOWN-LD PM PM interacts with CMs on ways to strengthen COVID-19 containment strategy, boosting economic activities New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a fresh round of consultation with chief ministers on ways to strengthen the COVID-19 containment strategy and stepping up of economic activities in a calibrated manner as the 54-day nationwide lockdown nears an end. DEL71 RAIL-PASSENGER SERVICES New normal for rail travel: No linen, only packaged food, arrival at least 90 min early at stations New Delhi: Railways has issued new protocols for passengers for travel from May 12, saying no linen will be provided to them, only packaged food and hand-sanitisers will be made available, and travellers are required to reach stations at least 90 minutes before departure.

DEL66 VIRUS-WHO-SWAMINATHAN Commendable that India has been able to keep COVID-19 cases very low compared to other nations: WHO's chief scientist New Delhi: World Health Organisation's Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Monday commended India for keeping the coronavirus cases and deaths very low compared to other countries and said it will play an important role in the development of a vaccine for COVID-19. DEL57 CONG-LABOUR LAWS Shameful that BJP-ruled states amending labour laws to lure foreign investors: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Monday said it was shameful that BJP-ruled states were amending labour laws under the cover of a pandemic to lure foreign investors and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not allow this.

DEL41 HEALTH VIRUS HOME ISOLATION COVID-19 patients can end home isolation after 17 days: revised guidelines New Delhi: Coronavirus infected patients can end home isolation after 17 days of onset of symptoms or date of sampling and if they have no fever for 10 days without getting tested again for COVID-19, according to revised guidelines for home isolation of very mild/pre-symptomatic cases. DEL39 DL-VIRUS-CASES Delhi records 310 fresh coronavirus cases; tally now 7,233 New Delhi: The national capital recorded 310 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 7,233, the Delhi government said on Monday.

LEGAL LGD6 SC-ARNAB SC extends protection from coercive action to Arnab Goswami, reserves verdict New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday extended the protection to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami against any coercive action and reserved its verdict on his plea seeking quashing of the FIR lodged against him by Mumbai Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by making some remarks during his news show. LGD7 VIRUS-SC-LD J-K-INTERNET SPEED SC orders setting up of panel headed by MHA secy to consider pleas seeking 4G in J-K New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday ordered setting up of a "special committee" headed by Union Home Secretary to consider pleas for restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the national security and human rights needed to be balanced in view of the fact the Union Territory has been "plagued with militancy".

BUSINESS DEL64 BIZ-STOCKS-CLOSE Sensex ends 81 pts lower; financial stocks drag Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex gave up all its early gains to end 81 points lower on Monday, dragged by losses in financial stocks as lenders beefing up provisions against COVID-19 risks stoked slippages worry. FOREIGN FGN22 UK-LD NIRAV MODI Nirav Modi's five-day extradition trial in PNB fraud case begins in UK London: Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion PNB fraud and money laundering case, appeared via videolink before a UK court on the first day of his five-day extradition trial on Monday, taking place in a part-remote setting due to the coronavirus lockdown. By Aditi Khanna FGN10 VIRUS-UK-JOHNSON-LD LOCKDOWN UK PM Johnson launches new COVID-19 alert system as lockdown rules 'modified' London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has unveiled his blueprint for a gradual restarting of the UK's coronavirus-hit economy and a "conditional plan" to reopen the society under which people can spend more time outdoors with adequate social distancing measures. By Aditi Khanna SPORTS SPD7 SPO-VIRUS-LIFT-LD RIJIJU Weightlifters request Rijiju to allow resumption of training, say social distancing possible in practice hall New Delhi: Country's top weightlifters, including former world champion Mirabai Chanu, on Monday requested Sports Minster Kiren Rijiju to allow resumption of training at the earliest, insisting that their practice hall is big enough to ensure social distancing.

