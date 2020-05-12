Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khattar hails PM Modi for ‘world's most holistic package’

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-05-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 22:29 IST
Khattar hails PM Modi for ‘world's most holistic package’

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing the Rs 20 lakh special economic package to revive the COVID-hit economy, describing it as “the world's most holistic COVID-19 relief package”. “It is the world's most holistic COVID-19 relief package,” said Khattar, adding that it will increase efficiency of all sectors. He said in a statement here that in this hour of crisis, the need was to give a boost to the development of the country thereby making the nation self-reliant, strong and confident. The chief minister said that despite the fact that pandemic has shaken up even strong economies worldwide “India which is being proactive under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going ahead with reforms for a resilient future”. “The motto of prime minister that self-reliant India is the way ahead will be followed by Haryana in letter and spirit,” Khattar said. Khattar said that the package will benefit farmers, labourers and industrial sector focusing especially on small and cottage industries. In a televised address to the nation, the prime minister said the special economic package will amount to Rs 20 lakh crore, which is nearly 10 per cent of GDP. Modi also said that the goal of the country will be to become self-reliant, and identified economy and infrastructure as key drivers for it. He further said that details about fourth phase of the lockdown will be made known before May 18, adding it will be different from the earlier phases. The third phase of the lockdown ends on May 17.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Govt requests for user data up 9.5 pc globally in Jul-Dec 2019; India 2nd in tally

Government requests for Facebook user data increased globally by 9.5 per cent in the July-December 2019 period with the second highest number of requests coming from India after the US. According to Facebooks latest transparency report, a t...

Divided U.S. Supreme Court wraps up arguments on Trump financial records

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared divided over President Donald Trumps bid to prevent Democratic-led congressional panels from obtaining his financial records but seemed more sympathetic toward a New York prosecutors attempt t...

EU banking watchdog to crack down on 'cum-ex' trading schemes

The European Unions banking watchdog has proposed a crackdown on so-called cum ex trading schemes that could pose a threat to financial markets and national budgets. The schemes have been a focus in Germany, with the country estimating that...

Special to assume starting role with Excel Esports

Mid laner Joran Special Scheffer has been elevated to a starting role on Excel Esports League of Legends Championship roster, the British organization announced Tuesday. Special, a 22-year-old Dutchman, propelled Excel Esports academy team,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020