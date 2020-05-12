Khattar hails PM Modi for ‘world's most holistic package’

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing the Rs 20 lakh special economic package to revive the COVID-hit economy, describing it as “the world's most holistic COVID-19 relief package”. “It is the world's most holistic COVID-19 relief package,” said Khattar, adding that it will increase efficiency of all sectors. He said in a statement here that in this hour of crisis, the need was to give a boost to the development of the country thereby making the nation self-reliant, strong and confident. The chief minister said that despite the fact that pandemic has shaken up even strong economies worldwide “India which is being proactive under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going ahead with reforms for a resilient future”. “The motto of prime minister that self-reliant India is the way ahead will be followed by Haryana in letter and spirit,” Khattar said. Khattar said that the package will benefit farmers, labourers and industrial sector focusing especially on small and cottage industries. In a televised address to the nation, the prime minister said the special economic package will amount to Rs 20 lakh crore, which is nearly 10 per cent of GDP. Modi also said that the goal of the country will be to become self-reliant, and identified economy and infrastructure as key drivers for it. He further said that details about fourth phase of the lockdown will be made known before May 18, adding it will be different from the earlier phases. The third phase of the lockdown ends on May 17.