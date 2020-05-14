Economic Revival Committee set up in Sikkim

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem SinghTamang on Thursday set up a five-member committee to suggestmeasures to revive the state's economy which has been dentedby the COVID-19 pandemic

BJP MLA Sonam Venchungpa has been appointed as thechairman of the Economic Revival Committee, while CLDenzongpa, Financial and Economic Advisor to the Sikkimgovernment; Mahendra P Lama, Chief Economic Advisor to theSikkim government and Karma R Bonpo, District Collector, Westwill be its members

V.B Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary of the FinanceDepartment, has been made the member secretary of thecommittee.