Economic Revival Committee set up in Sikkim

Economic Revival Committee set up in SikkimPTI | Gangtok | Updated: 14-05-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 21:12 IST
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem SinghTamang on Thursday set up a five-member committee to suggestmeasures to revive the state's economy which has been dentedby the COVID-19 pandemic
BJP MLA Sonam Venchungpa has been appointed as thechairman of the Economic Revival Committee, while CLDenzongpa, Financial and Economic Advisor to the Sikkimgovernment; Mahendra P Lama, Chief Economic Advisor to theSikkim government and Karma R Bonpo, District Collector, Westwill be its members
V.B Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary of the FinanceDepartment, has been made the member secretary of thecommittee.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sikkim
- BJP
- Sonam Venchungpa
- Mahendra P Lama
ALSO READ
90 at Sikkim govt guest house in Delhi quarantined after patient there tests COVID-19 positive
Home-bound Sikkim people to be quarantined in Bengal's Siliguri: Tamang
Shops reopen as lockdown norms relaxed in Covid-free Sikkim
Seven stranded persons return to Sikkim
Assam opens its borders to northeastern States except Sikkim from Sunday morning