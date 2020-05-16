Left Menu
Development News Edition

Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal moves northwestwards, likely to intensify rapidly into cyclonic storm in next 12 hrs: IMD

Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neigbourhood has moved northwestwards and it is very likley to intensify rapidly into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and into a severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours, said the India Meteorological Department on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 17:46 IST
Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal moves northwestwards, likely to intensify rapidly into cyclonic storm in next 12 hrs: IMD
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighborhood has moved northwestwards and it is very likely to intensify rapidly into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and into a severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours, said the India Meteorological Department Odisha on Saturday. "Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighborhood moved northwestwards (NW) during past 3 hours and lay centered at 0830 hours of today about 1060 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 1220 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 1310 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh)," the weather forecast department said. "It is very likely to intensify rapidly into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and into a severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. Very likely to move north-NW wards initially till May 17 and re-curve north-NW wards across NW Bay of Bengal towards WB coast during May 18-20," it added. Moreover, the fishermen have been advised not to venture into the South Bay of Bengal from May 16 to 17, to central Bay of Bengal from May 17-18 and north Bay of Bengal during May 19-20.

They have been also advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast from May 18 onwards. The Private forecaster Skymet Weather has said that that the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal are vulnerable to the Cyclone Amphan.

It also stated that the sea conditions would be rough between May 17 and 20.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, Dems aim to expand campaign map with fundraising deal

Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee have expanded their fundraising agreement to include 26 state parties as Democrats look to dent the Republicans money advantage and build a national campaign foundation heading into the Novemb...

Ensure no one in J'khand reaches home on foot: Soren to officials

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday asked district administrations to ensure no worker travels on foot to reach home within or outside the state during the lockdown due to coronavirus. The instruction came in the wake of repor...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. CDC reports 1,412,121 coronavirus cases, 85,990 deathsThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Friday reported 1,412,121 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase ...

Saudi Arabia's coronavirus cases top 50,000 - ministry

The number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia topped 50,000 on Saturday, the health ministry said. A ministry official reported 2,840 new cases, taking the cumulative total to 51,980. That was up from an average of around 1,500 new cases ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020