Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal moves northwestwards, likely to intensify rapidly into cyclonic storm in next 12 hrs: IMD

Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighborhood has moved northwestwards and it is very likely to intensify rapidly into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and into a severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours, said the India Meteorological Department Odisha on Saturday. "Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighborhood moved northwestwards (NW) during past 3 hours and lay centered at 0830 hours of today about 1060 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 1220 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 1310 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh)," the weather forecast department said. "It is very likely to intensify rapidly into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and into a severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. Very likely to move north-NW wards initially till May 17 and re-curve north-NW wards across NW Bay of Bengal towards WB coast during May 18-20," it added. Moreover, the fishermen have been advised not to venture into the South Bay of Bengal from May 16 to 17, to central Bay of Bengal from May 17-18 and north Bay of Bengal during May 19-20.

They have been also advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast from May 18 onwards. The Private forecaster Skymet Weather has said that that the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal are vulnerable to the Cyclone Amphan.

It also stated that the sea conditions would be rough between May 17 and 20.