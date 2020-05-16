Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 21:03 IST
Following are the top stories at 9pm: NATION: DEL98 BIZ-LD-ECO-PACKAGE-FM Govt unleashes bold reforms; to raise FDI in defence production; open coal, mineral mining New Delhi: In bold reforms aimed at boosting sagging economy, the government on Saturday announced an easing of limits on foreign direct investment in defence manufacturing, privatisation of six more airports, opening up of more air space and allowing private sector in commercial coal mining. DEF-REFORM-REAX Military experts welcome reform measures in defence sector New Delhi: Military experts on Saturday welcomed the reform measures rolled out by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to promote the domestic defence industry, saying their proper implementation will help India significantly cut its ballooning import bill on weapons and military platforms.

DEL97 UP-LABOURERS-4THLD ACCIDENT 25 migrant workers killed, 40 injured in trailer-truck collision in UP's Auraiya Auraiya (UP): At least 25 migrant workers were killed and 40 others were injured when a trailer and a stationary truck on which they had hitched rides collided on a highway near here in the early hours of Saturday, the latest in a string of accidents involving migrants returning to their states amid the coronavirus lockdown. DEL42 VIRUS-PM-LD TRUMP Important for nations to work together to make world free of COVID-19: PM Modi to Trump New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said in times of global health crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak, it is important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make the world healthier and free of COVID-19. DEL73 PACKAGE-LD RAHUL Stop acting like money lender, give cash rather than credit: Rahul Gandhi to govt New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the Centre should stop acting like a 'sahukar' (money lender) for its children, and demanded that cash assistance be given to the poor and vulnerable sections, who are in dire need of money now, than credit.

CAL18 OD-CYCLONE-TRAINS Odisha urges Centre to temporarily suspend 'Shramik Special' trains due to impending cyclone Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government urged the Centre to temporarily suspend running of 'Shramik Special' trains to the state's coastal districts in view of the impending cyclonic storm that is likely to intensify from Sunday, official said. DEL116 PHOTOGRAPH-RAMPUKAR-LIFE Snapshot of migrant tragedy: Citizen Rampukar back in Bihar, waiting to meet his family New Delhi: Rampukar Pandit, who became a snapshot of India’s migrant tragedy with his photograph speaking on the phone on a Delhi roadside, is back in Bihar, broken at not being able to meet his son before he died and despairing about the future. By Kunal Dutt FOREIGN: FGN26 VIRUS-US-INDIA-4THLD VENTILATORS US to donate ventilators to India to fight coronavirus: Trump Washington/New Delhi: The US will donate ventilators to India to treat the COVID-19 patients and help it fight the "invisible enemy", President Donald Trump has announced, as he underlined the close bilateral ties and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi his "good friend". By Lalit K Jha FGN24 VIRUS-UK-DOGS UK begins trial to see if ‘Covid dogs’ can sniff out deadly virus London: The UK government on Saturday launched trials for specially-trained "Covid dogs” that may be able to detect coronavirus in humans, even before symptoms appear, as part of a new research. By Aditi Khanna BUSINESS: DCM19 BIZ-ECO-PACKAGE-LD MRO Govt to take steps to make India MRO hub: Sitharaman New Delhi: Announcing measures to boost the country's domestic aviation sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said steps will be taken to make the country a hub for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) of aircraft.

DCM11 BIZ-SHIPPING-EXIMCARGO-MAIDEN India set to sail containerised EXIM cargo to Bangladesh from IBP for the first time: Govt New Delhi: The government on Saturday said it is set to sail maiden containerised Exim Cargo from Haldia Dock Complex to Narayanganj, Bangladesh, via Indo-Bangla Protocol (IBP) route. LEGAL: LGD5 ROHATGI-SC-2G SC 'lost its way' while cancelling coal blocks, 2G licences: former Attorney General Rohatgi New Delhi: The Supreme Court "lost its way" while cancelling all allocations of coal blocks, 2G spectrum licences and iron ore mining in Karnataka and Goa and its zeal to protect the environment dealt a serious blow to the country's economy, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said on Saturday.

LGD7 DL-COURT-RFL Delhi court dismisses bail plea of former Religare CMD Sunil Godhwani New Delhi: Citing medical ground in the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, former CMD of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) Sunil Godhwani sought bail in a case of misappropriation of funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL), but was denied relief by a Delhi court on Saturday..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Singapore reports 465 new coronavirus cases, reports one additional death

Singapore registered 465 new coronavirus infections, its health ministry said on Saturday, taking the city-states total to 27,356 cases.The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the health min...

Virtus.pro buy forZe's team for Rainbow Six Siege competition

Virtus.pro signed the roster from forZe eSports to fill their Rainbow Six Siege roster, the organization announced Saturday. Rainbow Six Siege becomes the fifth platform for Russia-based Virtus.pro.We have watched the discipline development...

Delhi court allows police to probe alleged threat calls to Zee News' Sudhir Chaudhary

A court here on Saturday granted permission to Delhi Police to investigate a case related to alleged threat calls received by the editor-in-chief of Zee News Sudhir Chaudhary. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sudhir Kumar Sirohi sai...

Kerala's Syro Malabar Church requests CM to open worship places

Syro Malabar Catholic Church Major Archbishop George Alencherry has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting that places of worship should be allowed to open subject to social distancing and other conditions laid down by...
