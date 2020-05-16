Following are the top stories at 9pm: NATION: DEL98 BIZ-LD-ECO-PACKAGE-FM Govt unleashes bold reforms; to raise FDI in defence production; open coal, mineral mining New Delhi: In bold reforms aimed at boosting sagging economy, the government on Saturday announced an easing of limits on foreign direct investment in defence manufacturing, privatisation of six more airports, opening up of more air space and allowing private sector in commercial coal mining. DEF-REFORM-REAX Military experts welcome reform measures in defence sector New Delhi: Military experts on Saturday welcomed the reform measures rolled out by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to promote the domestic defence industry, saying their proper implementation will help India significantly cut its ballooning import bill on weapons and military platforms.

DEL97 UP-LABOURERS-4THLD ACCIDENT 25 migrant workers killed, 40 injured in trailer-truck collision in UP's Auraiya Auraiya (UP): At least 25 migrant workers were killed and 40 others were injured when a trailer and a stationary truck on which they had hitched rides collided on a highway near here in the early hours of Saturday, the latest in a string of accidents involving migrants returning to their states amid the coronavirus lockdown. DEL42 VIRUS-PM-LD TRUMP Important for nations to work together to make world free of COVID-19: PM Modi to Trump New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said in times of global health crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak, it is important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make the world healthier and free of COVID-19. DEL73 PACKAGE-LD RAHUL Stop acting like money lender, give cash rather than credit: Rahul Gandhi to govt New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the Centre should stop acting like a 'sahukar' (money lender) for its children, and demanded that cash assistance be given to the poor and vulnerable sections, who are in dire need of money now, than credit.

CAL18 OD-CYCLONE-TRAINS Odisha urges Centre to temporarily suspend 'Shramik Special' trains due to impending cyclone Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government urged the Centre to temporarily suspend running of 'Shramik Special' trains to the state's coastal districts in view of the impending cyclonic storm that is likely to intensify from Sunday, official said. DEL116 PHOTOGRAPH-RAMPUKAR-LIFE Snapshot of migrant tragedy: Citizen Rampukar back in Bihar, waiting to meet his family New Delhi: Rampukar Pandit, who became a snapshot of India’s migrant tragedy with his photograph speaking on the phone on a Delhi roadside, is back in Bihar, broken at not being able to meet his son before he died and despairing about the future. By Kunal Dutt FOREIGN: FGN26 VIRUS-US-INDIA-4THLD VENTILATORS US to donate ventilators to India to fight coronavirus: Trump Washington/New Delhi: The US will donate ventilators to India to treat the COVID-19 patients and help it fight the "invisible enemy", President Donald Trump has announced, as he underlined the close bilateral ties and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi his "good friend". By Lalit K Jha FGN24 VIRUS-UK-DOGS UK begins trial to see if ‘Covid dogs’ can sniff out deadly virus London: The UK government on Saturday launched trials for specially-trained "Covid dogs” that may be able to detect coronavirus in humans, even before symptoms appear, as part of a new research. By Aditi Khanna BUSINESS: DCM19 BIZ-ECO-PACKAGE-LD MRO Govt to take steps to make India MRO hub: Sitharaman New Delhi: Announcing measures to boost the country's domestic aviation sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said steps will be taken to make the country a hub for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) of aircraft.

DCM11 BIZ-SHIPPING-EXIMCARGO-MAIDEN India set to sail containerised EXIM cargo to Bangladesh from IBP for the first time: Govt New Delhi: The government on Saturday said it is set to sail maiden containerised Exim Cargo from Haldia Dock Complex to Narayanganj, Bangladesh, via Indo-Bangla Protocol (IBP) route. LEGAL: LGD5 ROHATGI-SC-2G SC 'lost its way' while cancelling coal blocks, 2G licences: former Attorney General Rohatgi New Delhi: The Supreme Court "lost its way" while cancelling all allocations of coal blocks, 2G spectrum licences and iron ore mining in Karnataka and Goa and its zeal to protect the environment dealt a serious blow to the country's economy, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said on Saturday.

LGD7 DL-COURT-RFL Delhi court dismisses bail plea of former Religare CMD Sunil Godhwani New Delhi: Citing medical ground in the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, former CMD of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) Sunil Godhwani sought bail in a case of misappropriation of funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL), but was denied relief by a Delhi court on Saturday..