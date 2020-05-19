Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Bhiwandi powerloom units warned not to resume work

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-05-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 14:27 IST
Lockdown: Bhiwandi powerloom units warned not to resume work

The civic body in Bhiwandi- Nizampur town in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday warned powerloom units in the area not to resume operations till further orders were issued during the fourth phase of the COVID-19 lockdown. Bhiwandi-Nizampur municipal commissioner Dr Pravin Ashtikar on Tuesday said powerloom units must wait for further orders from the authorities and defying the lockdown would attract severe action.

In an official message circulated through deputy commissioner of police (Bhiwandi zone) Rajkumar Shinde, the civic chief said some messages were being circulated on social media that the MIDC had granted permission for powerlooms to resume work. The government has so far not permitted industries in red zones to resume operations and reopening of industrial units here would amount to violation of the lockdown, he said.

Bhiwandi has around 6 lakh powerloom units and at least 4 lakh workers, mostly from Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, were employed in them, said Purushottam Wanga, chairman of the Powerloom Development and Export Promotion council. Under the present circumstances, 75 per cent of migrant workers had already left Bhiwandi to return to their home states, he said.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

China says US trying to use Beijing to shift responsibility, evade international obligation to WHO

The United States is trying to evade international obligations to the World Health Organisation WHO and smearing Beijing to divert attention from its own incompetence, China said on Tuesday. In a statement cited by Sputnik news agency, the ...

Kenya to build greater resilience in health systems in regard to post-Covid-19

Health Cabinet Secretary, Sen. Mutahi Kagwe today attended the historic virtual 73rd World Health Assembly, the 1st of its kind since the establishment of the WHO and reaffirmed the countrys support for the WHO, as its leadership under Dr T...

Trust is major factor, helps players to discuss insecurities with coaches: Bangar

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has underlined the importance of trust in creating a strong relationship between coaches and players, saying it plays a major role in helping them discuss their insecuritiesI think trust is a major f...

Lockdown impact: Small temples in TN seek power bill waiver

With the near two-month lockdown taking a toll on their meagre revenue, many small temples in Tamil Nadu are seeking a waiver of power bills, as demands are also being made for enhanced compensation for village priests and workers allegedly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020