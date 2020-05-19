Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nadda asks BJP workers to join relief operations for super cyclone Amphan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 17:41 IST
Nadda asks BJP workers to join relief operations for super cyclone Amphan

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday asked his party members to join in evacuation and relief operations in states being hit by super cyclone Amphan, and urged them to do so in cooperation with the local administration.  Nadda, a statement said, discussed important aspects of the relief and evacuation plan with senior BJP leaders of Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, through video conference. "Super cyclone Amphan is heading towards coastal region of Orissa, West Bengal, partially touching Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. PM chaired a high-level meeting yesterday. A clear directive was given to BJP workers to cooperate in relief operations and evacuation process of people," Nadda said.  The central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has made preparations in coordination with states to deal with the cyclone, he said.

This is the second super cyclone over the Bay of Bengal in two decades. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on the West Bengal coast on Wednesday afternoon between Digha in West Bengal and Hatia Island in Bangladesh as an extremely severe cyclonic storm.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Bharti Airtel rallies over 11 pc after Q4 earnings, hits 1-yr high during intra-day

Shares of Bharti Airtel on Tuesday zoomed over 11 per cent after the company reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 23,722.7 crore during the reported quarter on broad-based strength, with all segments registering healthy underlying growth. ...

Bajaj Consumer Care forays into personal hygiene segment

FMCG company Bajaj Consumer Care on Tuesday said it has entered the personal hygiene segment with the launch of Bajaj Nomarks Hand Sanitizer. The new range of hand sanitizers have more than 70 per cent alcohol which is required for protect...

Maha lockdown: 1.10 lakh cases filed, 20,900 held so far

Over 1.10 lakh offences have been registered and almost 21,000 people arrested so far across Maharashtra for offences connected to the lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, police said on Tuesday. A vast majority of them hav...

Global worries as infections spike in Russia, Brazil, India

New coronavirus cases have been spiking from India to South Africa to Mexico in a clear indication that the pandemic is far from over, while Russia and Brazil now sit behind only the United States in the number of reported infections. The s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020