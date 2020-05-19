Pilot blames Centre for failing to provide relief to migrant workers

Rajasthan Congress president and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said that the BJP-led government at the Centre has “failed to formulate a concrete policy” to provide relief to migrant workers stranded due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown. Alleging that the Uttar Pradesh government was doing politics by not allowing the entry of hundreds of buses and thousands of migrant workers stranded at the state's border, Pilot said it was unfortunate that the people were being denied access to their homes.

"Central government has failed to formulate any concrete policy to take migrant workers to their respective states and provide relief to them," Pilot said. This is the time to understand responsibility towards migrant workers and understand their suffering and being sensitive towards them, he said.

The migrant labourers are in a lot of trouble due to the current situation and it is the social responsibility of all of us to share their grief and pain, he added. Meanwhile, Pilot visited the migrant workers camp in Heerapura area in Jaipur and distributed food packets, water, footwear etc. to the people there.