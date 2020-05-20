Left Menu
Development News Edition

Take special measures for COVID-19 containment zones: Maha guv

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 23:10 IST
Take special measures for COVID-19 containment zones: Maha guv

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyarion Wednesday asked the state administration to consider incentivising COVID-19 frontline workers and prepare specialmeasures for containment zones. Koshyari asked the government to prepare itself for challenges considering the likely coronavirus situation emerging in the state in the months of June and July, a Raj Bhavan statement said here tonight.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the Centre feels the spike in coronavirus cases will be higher by May-end and in June, and added that the virus spread has been controlled to a large extent in Maharashtra. The government should keep enough medical facilities, doctors, medical staff and beds ready considering the likely case load in June and July, the Raj Bhavan statement quoted Koshyari him saying at a meeting.

Presiding over a high-level review meeting with senior government officials at Raj Bhavan, the Governor asked the government to take special measures for COVID-19 containment zones like Dharavi, which has so far recorded 1,378 cases. He asked the government to keep a dashboard providing handy information about availability of beds, doctors, nurses and para-medical staff for the entire state so that the same could be deployed wherever required, the statement said.

The government should think of incentivizing frontline workers like sanitation workers, police, health workers, ward boys, among others, who are doing good work in the battle against COVID-19, Koshyari said. The Governor asked the administration to make sure that non-COVID-19 patients do not suffer anywhere in the state for want of medical facilities.

At the meeting, a presentation on the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai was made by municipal commissioner I S Chahal, the statement said. Additional chief secretary (Health) Dr Pradip Vyas apprised the Governor about the governments preparedness to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The Governor also took a review of transportation of migrant workers to their home states and the status of relief camp set up for them. Thackeray was scheduled to attend the review meeting, but instead Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta and other senior officials participated in the meet on his behalf, a CMO statement said.

Maharashtra has so far recorded 39,297 coronavirus cases and 1,390 fatalities, the highest for any state in the country. Mumbai alone accounts for 24,118 of the total infections and 841 deaths.

TRENDING

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Burundi voting ends in calm despite fraud allegation

Voting in Burundis presidential election passed calmly on Wednesday despite simmering political violence, the coronavirus pandemic and the opposition accusing the authorities of fraud.In what could be the first competitive presidential elec...

South Delhi district adds two containment zones

The South Delhi district administration on Wednesday issued two containment zone orders following the health departments direction to all district magistrates to create such zones as per the existing guidelines. The departments direction wa...

Keen's coach says club is disbanding

Once one of Chinas better Dota 2 organizations, Keen Gaming is disbanding, their coach announced Wednesday. Chen 86 Yuxuan made the announcement in a post to his Weibo account.Since the club is disbanding soon, we are looking for job opport...

ICMR mulling revision of recommendation to use HCQ for COVID-19 treatment

The apex health research body ICMR is mulling a revision of its recommendation to use hydroxychloroquine HCQ for treatment of COVID-19 patients after doubts were raised over the effectiveness of the drug. Asked if the government is planning...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020