No stone will be left unturned to help those affected by cyclone: PM

No stone will be left unturned to help those affected by cyclone: PMPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 14:59 IST
No stone will be left unturned in helping those affected by cyclone 'Amphan', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. The cyclone has left at least 12 people dead and damaged infrastructure in West Bengal. "Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan," the prime minister tweeted. In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal, he said.
"Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy," he said. National Disaster Response Force teams are working in the cyclone-affected parts, he pointed out. "Top officials are closely monitoring the situation and also working in close coordination with the West Bengal government. No stone will be left unturned in helping the affected," he said. The prime minister said his thoughts are with the people of Odisha as the state bravely battles the effects of the cyclone. The authorities, Modi said, are working on the ground to ensure all possible assistance to the those affected. "I pray that the situation normalises at the earliest," he said.
- Narendra Modi
- West Bengal
- National Disaster Response Force
- Odisha
