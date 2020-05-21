Over 9 lakh migrant workers ferried in special trains from Guj

Over nine lakh stranded migrant workers had been sent back to their home states from Gujarat in special Shramik trains, an official said on Thursday. At least 633 Shramik trains carrying migrants, who were stranded due to the COVID-19 lockdown, had left for other states from Gujarat, said Ashwani Kumar, secretary to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Of 2,023 Shramik special trains run by the Railways so far, 633 had originated from Gujarat until Wednesday midnight and had ferried 9.18 lakh migrant workers to their home states, he said. The highest number of Shramik trains had originated from Gujarat, followed by Maharashtra (371) and Punjab (247), he added.

Stranded workers were ferried to states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan among others, the official said. As many as 64 trains will depart from Gujarat with 1.01 lakh migrants on Thursday, he added.