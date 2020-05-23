2,608 new cases take Maharashtra's COVID-19 count to 47,190

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,608 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of people infected with the coronavirus in the state to 47,190. Out of the total corona cases, 13,404 patients have been discharged after 821 patients recovered today. With 60 deaths reported today, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state now stands at 1,577.

As of Saturday, the number of active coronavirus cases in the state stands at 32,201. Mumbai alone has a total of 28,817 COVID-19 cases out of which 949 people have lost their lives to the virus so far, as per the details shared by Maharashtra's Public Health Department on Saturday.

India witnessed the biggest ever spike of 6,654 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,25,101, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. As many as 137 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,720. Out of the total number of cases, 69,597 are active and 51,784 have been cured/discharged or have migrated.

It is the second successive day when the cases have nationally risen by over 6,000. The cases had risen by 6,088 on Friday and 6,654 new cases were reported on Saturday. After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu continues to remain the worst-affected state with 15,512 COVID-19 cases, followed by Gujarat (13,268) and Delhi (12,910).

Tamil Nadu reported 710 new cases on Saturday and the total count of cases in the state reached 15,512. There are 7,915 active cases in the state. A total of 7,491 COVID-19 positive patients have recovered in the state, Tamil Nadu Health Department said. Of 13,268 cases in Gujarat, 5880 patients have been cured or discharged and 802 patients have died.

Delhi reported 591 COVID-19 cases and no deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the national capital has gone up to 12,910 which includes 6,412 active cases. (ANI)