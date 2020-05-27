Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MLA questions lockdown relaxation in UP's Gorakhpur

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 18:08 IST
BJP MLA questions lockdown relaxation in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur’s BJP MLA Radha Mohan Das on Wednesday questioned the lockdown relaxation given in the city, warning that if shops are allowed to operate, the entire area may turn into a hotspot

“When there was no coronavirus infected person in the city, the lockdown was followed fully and when a huge number of migrants came to Gorakhpur and COVID positive cases have touched 60, the administration has decided to open shops," the MLA said. Das said Gorakhpur has received the maximum trains that brought migrants from other states. “CM Yogi Adityanath has said in his official statement that a huge number of workers coming from Mumbai are infected with the virus. At present, seven city areas have been declared as hotspots. If the shops will continue to operate every day, the entire city will become a hotsopt,” he said. On Tuesday evening, the district administration had issued orders that all shops except malls, cinema halls, salons and parlours, can be opened as per the roster already issued and everyone has to follow the protocol for COVID-19.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Online shopping highlights Cuba's inequality in time of coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is highlighting growth in inequality in Communist Cuba as worsening shortages force most citizens to spend hours in line to purchase basic goods while the better-off are shopping online.The disruption from the pande...

Putin says worst case coronavirus scenario in Moscow averted as lockdown unwinds

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow, the epicentre of Russias coronavirus outbreak, had succeeded in preventing what he called the worst-case scenario as the city looked to easing tough lockdown measures within days. Spea...

Sreelekha to be Kerala's first woman DGP, to head Fire & Rescue Services Department

R Sreelekha will be the first woman Director General of Police in Kerala after the state government on Wednesday appointed her as Fire and Rescue Services DGP as part of a major reshuffle. The state cabinet, which met here on Wednesday, app...

Brazil police search Bolsonaro allies in fake news prober

Brazils Federal Police on Wednesday executed more than two dozen searches and seizure warrants in six states as part of an investigation into a network that allegedly spread defamatory fake news and threats against Supreme Court justices. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020