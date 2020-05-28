Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Former BJP MLA injured in shootout at Una

PTI | Una | Updated: 28-05-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 20:28 IST
Guj: Former BJP MLA injured in shootout at Una

A former BJP MLA was injured when some unidentified men opened fire on him at Una town in Gujarat's Gir-Somnath district on Thursday afternoon, police said. Former MLA and sitting president of BJP-ruled Una municipality K C Rathod sustained injury to his neck when three to four motorcycle-borne men shot at him and a few others at M K Park area, the official said.

"We have learned that retaliatory shots were also fired from Rathod's side. At least five persons from both sides, including Rathod, were injured. The wounded were rushed to hospitals," said Rahul Tripathi, superintendent of police Gir-Somnath district. Rathod, who sustained injuries to his neck, was out of danger, he said.

"We are yet to ascertain the identities of persons involved in the shootout. We are also probing if Rathod had carried a gun and fired from it," the official said..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. chief wants broader debt relief effort, urges IMF to mull liquidity boost

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres called on Thursday for debt relief to be offered to all developing and middle-income countries amid the coronavirus pandemic and urged the International Monetary Fund to consider boosting global liquidity by issu...

FACTBOX-Back to the beaches and bars: France eases COVID lockdown

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday France was making progress in its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, and unveiled steps to further relax restrictions. Here are the main points Frances beaches are to re-open from J...

Bolsonaro urges Brazil's Supreme Court to shelve 'fake news' probe

President Jair Bolsonaro slammed Brazils Supreme Court on Thursday for investigating an alleged disinformation and intimidation campaign involving his supporters, as a political crisis mushroomed amid the countrys accelerating COVID-19 outb...

HP: 15-year-old rape victim found pregnant

A 15-year-old girl allegedly raped over two months ago in Himachals Hamirpur district was found pregnant, police said on ThursdayShe was allegedly raped by an Uttar Pradesh man and her pregnancy came to light when she was medically examined...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020