Awangbow Newmai takes oath as new Manipur minister

Naga People's Front (NPF) MLA Awangbow Newmai was on Friday sworn in as a Cabinet minister in the N Biren Singh government. Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla administered the oath of office and secrecy to Newmai at the Raj Bhavan, said a press release issued by DIPR, Manipur.

Newmai is the sitting MLA from Tamei Assembly Constituency in Manipur's Tamenglong district. Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, Ministers, Th Biswajit, Th Radheshyam, Karam Shyam, V Hangkhanlian, N Kayisii, L Dikho, L Jayantakumar, were present in the swearing-in ceremony.

Speaking to media persons soon after the swearing-in- ceremony, Newmai said that he is grateful to the chief minister for inducting him as a cabinet minister in his government..