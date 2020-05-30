Following are the top stories: DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 265 deaths, 7,964 cases New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,971 and the number of cases climbed to 1,73,763 in the country registering a record single-day spike of 265 deaths and 7,964 cases till Saturday 8 am, according to the Union health ministry. DEL15 PM-LD OPEN LETTER India traversing on path to 'victory' against COVID-19: PM in open letter to citizens on first anniv of his second term New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the first anniversary of his second term on Saturday by writing an open letter to citizens, asserting that India has started traversing on the path to "victory" in its long battle against COVID-19 while acknowledging "tremendous suffering" of migrant workers among others. DEL7 BJP-LD ANNIVERSARY Tough, big decisions marked Modi 2.0 first year: Nadda New Delhi: The first year of the Modi government's second term is full of historic achievements, top BJP leaders said on Saturday, with party president J P Nadda asserting that it would be known for its tough and big decisions that have "changed" the country's face. DEL56 GOVT-LD MHA MHA lists its achievements in Modi Govt 2.0: Proactive action against COVID, repeal of Article 370 New Delhi: Proactive action taken to check COVID-19 through a nationwide lockdown, abrogation of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor top the list of achievements of the Ministry of Home Affairs in the first year of the Modi government 2.0. DEL54 DL-VIRUS-LD KEJRIWAL Several steps ahead, more than prepared to tackle COVID-19: Kejriwal New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that his government was "several steps ahead" of the novel coronavirus and was more than prepared to deal with the situation.

DEL49 ANNIVERSARY-LD NADDA Rahul Gandhi has 'limited' understanding: Nadda on his COVID-19 comments New Delhi: Slamming Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of the Modi government's handling of the COVID-19 situation, BJP president J P Nadda said on Saturday that the Congress leader's understanding of these issues is limited and that his statements are not aimed at addressing the crisis but are all about politics. DEL53 ANNIVERSARY-SELF RELIANT-NADDA Approach to self-reliant India will be progressive, not regressive: Nadda New Delhi: On the first anniversary of the Modi government 2.0 on Saturday, BJP president J P Nadda sought to allay concerns about its pitch to make India self-reliant, saying its approach will be progressive and this isn't about bringing back license raj.

DEL44 CONG-GOVT-ANNIVERSARY Year of disappointment, disastrous management and diabolical pain: Cong on Modi govt anniversary New Delhi: The Congress on Friday described the first year of the Modi government as a "year of disappointment, disastrous management and diabolical pain". DEL55 MONSOON-SKYMET Skymet announces arrival of monsoon over Kerala, IMD differs New Delhi: The southwest monsoon has arrived in Kerala before its onset schedule, private agency Skymet Weather announced on Saturday, but India's official forecaster IMD said conditions are not yet ripe for the declaration.

DEL41 CAT-JK Jammu, Srinagar to have CAT benches; Personnel Ministry modifies its order New Delhi: The benches of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), that adjudicates central government employees' service matters, will function from Jammu and Srinagar, the Personnel Ministry has said, modifying its earlier order that had created confusion and resentment among many over the jurisdiction of tribunals. DEL48 AVI-PURI-FLIGHTS 513 domestic flights carrying 39,969 passengers flew in India on Friday: Puri New Delhi: A total of 513 domestic flights carrying 39,969 passengers were operated in India on Friday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday. DEL47 AVI-AI-PILOT Delhi-Moscow AI flight returns after pilot found COVID-19 positive New Delhi: An Air India flight from Delhi to Moscow on Saturday had to return midway after the airline's ground team found out that one of the pilots had tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said.

DEL52 VIRUS-STUDY-ASYMPTOMATIC 28% of COVID-19 cases in India till April 30 are asymptomatic: Study New Delhi: At least 28 per cent of 40,184 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 between January 22 and April 30 in India were asymptomatic, a study found, raising concerns about the novel coronavirus being spread by those who show mild or no symptoms. By Payal Banerjee DEL40 DL-VIRUS-LNJP-MD Delhi: Medical Director of COVID-19-dedicated LNJP Hospital tests positive for coronavirus New Delhi: The medical director of the LNJP Hospital, and two other staff members of the COVID-19-dedicated facility, have tested positive for coronavirus infection, officials said on Saturday. FGN14 US-INDIAN-COS-VENTILATORS Three Indian companies get licence to manufacture NASA's coronavirus ventilators Washington: Three Indian companies have got licences from NASA to manufacture its indigenously developed ventilators for critical COVID-19 patients. By Lalit K Jha PTI KJ