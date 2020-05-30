Following are the top stories: DEL90 MHA-LOCKDOWN Hospitality services, malls to open from June 8; containment zones to remain in lockdown New Delhi:The countrywide lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, while hospitality services, hotels and shopping malls will be allowed to open from June 8, the Union home ministry said on Saturday. DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 265 deaths, 7,964 cases New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,971 and the number of cases climbed to 1,73,763 in the country registering a record single-day spike of 265 deaths and 7,964 cases till Saturday 8 am, according to the Union health ministry. DEL15 PM-LD OPEN LETTER India traversing on path to 'victory' against COVID-19: PM in open letter to citizens on first anniv of his second term New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the first anniversary of his second term on Saturday by writing an open letter to citizens, asserting that India has started traversing on the path to "victory" in its long battle against COVID-19 while acknowledging "tremendous suffering" of migrant workers among others. DEL97 LD ANNIVERSARY First anniversary of Modi 2.0: Ministers, BJP describe achievements 'historic'; Cong says 'year of diabolical pain' New Delhi: As the BJP-led NDA government completed the first year of its second term on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministerial and party colleagues came out with its "historic achievements", citing big decisions taken by it during the period, while acknowledging the enormity of challenge COVID-19 has posed to the country. DEL72 DEF-RAJNATH-LADAKH Talks at military, diplomatic levels on to resolve Ladakh standoff: Rajnath New Delhi: As Indian and Chinese troops remain engaged in a tense border standoff, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that the government will not allow India's pride to be hurt under any circumstances even as he said bilateral talks were on at military and diplomatic levels to resolve the row. DEL56 GOVT-LD MHA MHA lists its achievements in Modi Govt 2.0: Proactive action against COVID, repeal of Article 370 New Delhi: Proactive action taken to check COVID-19 through a nationwide lockdown, abrogation of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor top the list of achievements of the Ministry of Home Affairs in the first year of the Modi government 2.0. DEL17 VIRUS-NOBEL LAUREATE-INTERVIEW Nobel laureate concerned about lockdown relaxations, says COVID vaccine not for 9-12 months Kolkata: Warning of the tightrope walk ahead as governments battle the COVID-19 crisis, Nobel laureate Peter Charles Doherty has expressed concern about densely populated countries such as India relaxing lockdown norms while also describing a complete shutdown as "an economic and social impossibility". By Sudipto Chowdhury DEL64 DL-VIRUS-2NDLD KEJRIWAL Kejriwal reassures Delhi: ‘Don’t panic, we are more than prepared to deal with COVID’ New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday reassured the people of Delhi that his government is several steps ahead of the novel coronavirus and is more than prepared to deal with it. DEL96 DL-VIRUS-CASES Highest spike of 1,163 fresh COVID cases in Delhi takes total to over 18K; death toll climbs to 416 New Delhi: A record single-day spike of 1,163 fresh cases took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi to over 18,000 on Saturday and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 416, authorities said.

DEL71 AVI-2NDLD AI-PILOT Delhi-Moscow AI flight returns midway after pilot found COVID-19 positive New Delhi: An Air India flight from Delhi to Moscow was asked to return midway on Saturday after its ground team realised that one of the pilots onboard the plane tested positive for coronavirus, officials in the airline and aviation regulator DGCA told PTI. By Deepak Patel DEL81 HEALTH-VIRUS-DOUBLING TIME COVID-19 doubling time improves to 15.4 days: Health Ministry New Delhi: The doubling time of coronavirus cases in India has improved to 15.4 days from 13.3 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday, as the country's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 4,971 and the total cases rose to 1,73,763. DEL89 DL-VIRUS-LNJP-DEATH Senior technical supervisor at LNJP Hospital dies of COVID-19 New Delhi: A senior technical supervisor at the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital died of COVID-19 on Saturday, officials said. PTI KJ KJ KJ