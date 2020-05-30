Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 21:04 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories: DEL90 MHA-LOCKDOWN Hospitality services, malls to open from June 8; containment zones to remain in lockdown New Delhi:The countrywide lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, while hospitality services, hotels and shopping malls will be allowed to open from June 8, the Union home ministry said on Saturday. DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 265 deaths, 7,964 cases New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,971 and the number of cases climbed to 1,73,763 in the country registering a record single-day spike of 265 deaths and 7,964 cases till Saturday 8 am, according to the Union health ministry. DEL15 PM-LD OPEN LETTER India traversing on path to 'victory' against COVID-19: PM in open letter to citizens on first anniv of his second term New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the first anniversary of his second term on Saturday by writing an open letter to citizens, asserting that India has started traversing on the path to "victory" in its long battle against COVID-19 while acknowledging "tremendous suffering" of migrant workers among others. DEL97 LD ANNIVERSARY First anniversary of Modi 2.0: Ministers, BJP describe achievements 'historic'; Cong says 'year of diabolical pain' New Delhi: As the BJP-led NDA government completed the first year of its second term on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministerial and party colleagues came out with its "historic achievements", citing big decisions taken by it during the period, while acknowledging the enormity of challenge COVID-19 has posed to the country. DEL72 DEF-RAJNATH-LADAKH Talks at military, diplomatic levels on to resolve Ladakh standoff: Rajnath New Delhi: As Indian and Chinese troops remain engaged in a tense border standoff, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that the government will not allow India's pride to be hurt under any circumstances even as he said bilateral talks were on at military and diplomatic levels to resolve the row. DEL56 GOVT-LD MHA MHA lists its achievements in Modi Govt 2.0: Proactive action against COVID, repeal of Article 370 New Delhi: Proactive action taken to check COVID-19 through a nationwide lockdown, abrogation of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor top the list of achievements of the Ministry of Home Affairs in the first year of the Modi government 2.0. DEL17 VIRUS-NOBEL LAUREATE-INTERVIEW Nobel laureate concerned about lockdown relaxations, says COVID vaccine not for 9-12 months Kolkata: Warning of the tightrope walk ahead as governments battle the COVID-19 crisis, Nobel laureate Peter Charles Doherty has expressed concern about densely populated countries such as India relaxing lockdown norms while also describing a complete shutdown as "an economic and social impossibility". By Sudipto Chowdhury DEL64 DL-VIRUS-2NDLD KEJRIWAL Kejriwal reassures Delhi: ‘Don’t panic, we are more than prepared to deal with COVID’ New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday reassured the people of Delhi that his government is several steps ahead of the novel coronavirus and is more than prepared to deal with it. DEL96 DL-VIRUS-CASES Highest spike of 1,163 fresh COVID cases in Delhi takes total to over 18K; death toll climbs to 416 New Delhi: A record single-day spike of 1,163 fresh cases took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi to over 18,000 on Saturday and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 416, authorities said.

DEL71 AVI-2NDLD AI-PILOT Delhi-Moscow AI flight returns midway after pilot found COVID-19 positive New Delhi: An Air India flight from Delhi to Moscow was asked to return midway on Saturday after its ground team realised that one of the pilots onboard the plane tested positive for coronavirus, officials in the airline and aviation regulator DGCA told PTI. By Deepak Patel DEL81 HEALTH-VIRUS-DOUBLING TIME COVID-19 doubling time improves to 15.4 days: Health Ministry New Delhi: The doubling time of coronavirus cases in India has improved to 15.4 days from 13.3 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday, as the country's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 4,971 and the total cases rose to 1,73,763. DEL89 DL-VIRUS-LNJP-DEATH Senior technical supervisor at LNJP Hospital dies of COVID-19 New Delhi: A senior technical supervisor at the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital died of COVID-19 on Saturday, officials said. PTI KJ KJ KJ

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: GFP starts online campaign to target Pramod Sawant govt

The Goa Forward Party GFP started an online campaign against the Pramod Sawant government on Saturday to coincide with Statehood Day here. It was 33 years ago on this day that Goa was granted the status of a state from a Union territory.Add...

Congo suspends board and management of state diamond miner MIBA

The Democratic Republic of Congo has suspended the board of directors and management of state-controlled diamond mining company MIBA, after an audit revealed significant irregularities, the government said in a statement. The audit identifi...

Yashaswini claims pistol gold, Martin betters 'world record score' in rifle

Tokyo Olympics quota winner Yashaswini Deswal of India shot 243.6 to claim the top spot in 10m air pistol event of the 4th Online International Shooting Championship on Saturday. Austrias Martin Strempfl, also a Tokyo Games quota winner, sh...

Crops Procurement Centres to function till June 8: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday announced that Crops Procurement Centres would be functioning till June 8. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced that the Crops Procurement Centres would function till Ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020