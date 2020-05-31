Left Menu
Development News Edition

Security forces core group reviews situation in Valley: Army

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-05-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 00:08 IST
Security forces core group reviews situation in Valley: Army
The spokesman said the core group discussed the need for continued intelligence-based anti-terror operations with a humane touch. Image Credit: ANI

A core group of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reviewed the prevailing situation in the Valley and discussed measures to effectively deal with various challenges, including the increasing infiltration bids from Pakistan and calibrated increase in terror attacks in the hinterland, said the Army. In the backdrop of the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the General Officer Commanding, Chinar Corps, Lt Gen BS Raju and J&K Director General of Dilbag Singh, co-chaired a meeting of the core group consisting of top officials of the civil administration, intelligence agencies and security forces here, an Army spokesman said. He said the meeting was to review the security situation and ensure readiness to meet the anticipated security challenges.

The core group focussed on the need for high-level of synergy among all agencies in addressing the security concerns of Kashmir, he said. "Intelligence inputs indicate that Pakistan had intensified its efforts to increase infiltration and ceasefire violations across the Line of Control. There is also an effort to achieve a calibrated increase in terrorist actions in the hinterland. Pakistan and its proxies are also active on social media to launch a disinformation campaign in J-K," the spokesman said. He said the core group discussed the plans to ensure a robust counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control and counter-terrorist grid in the hinterland, besides the recent successes in anti-terror operations. "The intelligence inputs indicate efforts by anti-nationals and Pakistan-proxies to resort to a calibrated increase in violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Recent successes including the killings of terror tanzeems (outfit) leaders and prevention of large scale IED attacks have blunted such efforts. The support of the Kashmir people has been critical in the success of the security forces," he said.

The spokesman said the core group discussed the need for continued intelligence-based anti-terror operations with a humane touch. "In order to address the complete eco-system of terror organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, the anti-terror operations are being supported by efforts to identify and arrest over-ground workers who sustain the terror organisations," he said. During the meeting, Kashmir divisional commissioner apprised the participants of the meeting of the administration's effort to tackle cultivation and trafficking of drugs in the Valley, besides its strive to address the COVID-19 challenge, the spokesman said. He said at the end of the meeting, the senior commanders expressed satisfaction at the successful handling of the security situation and asked for continued efforts to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI SSB RAX RAX

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

MHA issues guidelines for 'Unlock 1'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tamil Nadu extends coronavirus lockdown till June 30, allows partial resumption of public transport

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown till June 30, albeit with more relaxations that included partially opening up public transport and allowing more employees at the workplace. Chief Minister K Pa...

Agra: 3 killed, Taj Mahal's marble railing damaged in thunderstorm

At least three people were killed and marble railing of iconic Taj Mahal was damaged due to thunderstorm that swept Agra on Friday night due to thunderstorm, officials said. The district administration has announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh f...

Iran berates U.S. over police killing, slams racism

Iran took Washington to task on Saturday over the alleged killing of an unarmed black man by a white police officer that sparked protests in the United States over racial injustice.Some dont think BlackLivesMatter, Iranian Foreign Minister ...

Oxford University vaccine is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

An Indian-origin scientist, who is part of a team of Oxford University professionals on a project to find a vaccine to protect against the coronavirus, says she feels honoured to be a part of a humanitarian cause, with the worlds hopes atta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020