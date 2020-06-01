Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre, states must present revised budget estimates: Chavan

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 01-06-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 17:38 IST
Centre, states must present revised budget estimates: Chavan

The Centre and states must come up with revised budget estimates on expenditure in view of the coronavirus outbreak and the resultant lockdown which had changed economic conditions, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said here on Monday. Interacting with journalists online, Chavan said states had limited sources of income and a huge part was being used up for paying salaries of government employees.

"The states must look for new sources of income to balance their expenses. Therefore, the Centre and states must present revised estimates of expenditure," Chavan said. He criticised the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said only Rs 2 lakh would be spent directly from the Central government's treasury.

He also pulled up industry bodies for "keeping quiet" on this package..

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 10-Trump backpedals after 'shooting' threat to Minneapolis protesters

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday tried to walk back a Twitter threat to respond with deadly force to three days of violent protests in Minneapolis over the police killing of an unarmed black man.After his online comment that when the l...

Social distancing non-compliance by BSF personnel led to 163 COVID-19 cases in Tripura: CM

Non-compliance with social distancing norms by BSF personnel upon their return from homes in other parts of the country has led to 163 COVID-19 cases in Tripura in the last few months, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Monday. A centr...

Bears' Nagy praises Trubisky's approach to competition

Mitchell Trubisky enters a prove-it year with the Chicago Bears, and head coach Matt Nagy praises the incumbent starter for not shrinking from competition with Nick Foles. Trubisky has been really, really good in the fact that hes taken thi...

Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases rise by 314 to 12,494; 22 more die

The number of COVID-19 cases inAhmedabad district rose by 314 to 12,494 on Monday while thedeath toll went up by 22 to 864, state Health department saidAhmedabad also reported recovery of 790 patientsMonday, the highest single-day tally so ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020