Centre, states must present revised budget estimates: Chavan

The Centre and states must come up with revised budget estimates on expenditure in view of the coronavirus outbreak and the resultant lockdown which had changed economic conditions, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said here on Monday. Interacting with journalists online, Chavan said states had limited sources of income and a huge part was being used up for paying salaries of government employees.

"The states must look for new sources of income to balance their expenses. Therefore, the Centre and states must present revised estimates of expenditure," Chavan said. He criticised the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said only Rs 2 lakh would be spent directly from the Central government's treasury.

He also pulled up industry bodies for "keeping quiet" on this package..